Stocks headed for weekly win





Trends in shares in afternoon trade Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during afternoon trading on Friday: ChargePoint (CHPT): The EV charging company dropped more than 30% on Friday after it released preliminary third-quarter results that showed revenue would fall to $108 million, well below the expected lower end of the $150 million range. Additionally, the company announced that its CEO and CFO are exiting. COO Rick Wilmer will become the new CEO while the company searches for a permanent CFO. ROST: Shares rose nearly 8% on Friday afternoon after the discount retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its outlook as consumers look to beat high inflation on bargains. Gap (GPS): The stock surged 30% after the clothing retailer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The market’s strong reaction comes after a big week of earnings from major retailers, including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Home Depot (HD), which beat expectations but offered a cautious outlook. BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s):The warehouse club chain fell 3% on Friday after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and, like many other retailers, forecast slower traffic heading into the holiday season.

Shares slipped in afternoon trade Shares were volatile in afternoon trading on Friday, with all major indexes slipping below the flat line, while overall gains for the week still held. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined about 0.03%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell .05%, or about 20 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.1%.

Flexibility gives way to more discerning consumers Consumer sentiment remained strong after quarter-on-quarter inflation. But ultimately, the steadfast flexibility of card swiping is giving way to prudence. These days, shoppers at big box retailers are reducing their spending, becoming more selective, avoiding big-ticket items and delaying purchases. In an earnings call this week, executives portrayed a more savvy American consumer, tired of higher costs and grappling with concerns about rising credit card debt and dwindling savings. Major retailers including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Home Depot (HD) beat expectations but offered a cautious outlook for the coming months as consumers slowly return. Retail sales in October fell 0.1% from the previous month, the first monthly decline since March, according to new data from the Commerce Department. “While it is somewhat encouraging to see that spending did not fall drastically in October, this pause is a sign of weakness to come,” Jefferies economist Thomas Simons said in a research note after the retail sales report. , A weak consumer could still be quite strong for corporate earnings, especially if companies can beat lower expectations. But only selective purchasing and expansion of the budget can take the economy forward.

Business leaders applaud stopgap spending law President Joe Biden has signed a temporary “two-step” solution to Washington’s spending fights and it will give Congress and the country a temporary reprieve from the shutdown fights, at least for the holiday season. The business community breathed a sigh of relief that the disruption and its accompanying economic impact were averted. Yahoo Finance’s Ben Vershkul reports. Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolton thanked “members of Congress for working together” in a statement, adding that he hoped the collaboration could be repeated when the spending debate resumes next year. Is. The 32-page legislation sidestepped another self-inflicted Washington crisis and averted a government shutdown that threatened to cut TSA workers’ pay just before the busy Thanksgiving travel week, among many other impacts. Phase two of the deal includes funding for certain areas of the federal government — places like the Department of Agriculture and Transportation — through Jan. 19, 2024. The authorization for the remainder of Washington’s bureaucracy is set to expire just two weeks later, on February 2.

Stock trends in morning trading Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during morning trading on Friday: Applied Materials (AMAT): Shares of one of the largest chip makers in the US fell more than 4% after a report that the company is facing a criminal investigation for allegedly violating export restrictions in China. The Justice Department will investigate the company’s dealings with China’s biggest chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK), looking into whether Applied Materials sold millions of dollars worth of equipment without proper licenses. Gap (GPS): The stock surged nearly 30% Friday morning after the clothing retailer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The market’s strong reaction comes after a big week of earnings from major retailers, including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Home Depot (HD), which beat expectations but offered a cautious outlook. BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ’s):The warehouse club chain fell 3% on Friday after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and, like other retailers, forecast slower traffic heading into the holiday season. Alibaba (Baba): Shares fell about 3% after the company’s listing in Hong Kong wiped out $20 billion of its market capitalization following a decision not to spin off its cloud computing business.

Shares head to weekly win after mixed start Stocks were little changed at the start of Friday’s trading session, giving Wall Street a weekly win even as the indexes slipped slightly into the red. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined about 0.04%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was just above the flatline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.1%.

Stock futures remain mixed as Wall Street hopes for gains Tech stocks faltered before the bell on Friday, but remained on track for weekly wins along with other major US stocks. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.23%, or 81 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.18%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell 0.05%.