Stocks Fluctuate After Hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond - Yahoo Finance

Netflix (nflx)

Netflix shares soared after releasing its quarterly results and announcing co-founder Reed Hastings was stepping down as chief executive officer, leaving Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters to step down.

Sarandos is already co-CEO of the streaming giant.

Netflix had quarterly revenue of $7.85 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion, and earnings per share of 12 cents, compared with Wall Street’s expectation of 42 cents. The streaming platform added 7.66 million subscribers, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of 4.5 million.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom shares fell after the high-end retailer cut its full-year profit outlook to $1.50-$1.70 a share from $2.30.

“The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were soft compared to pre-pandemic levels,” CEO Eric Nordstrom said in the company’s update on holiday shopping results.

Net sales fell 3.5% in the nine weeks ending December 31.

Nordstrom also announced that its chief merchandising officer, Terry Barikit, would be retiring and a search for a successor was underway.

bed bath and all (BBBY)

The struggling retailer announced that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company is not in compliance with continued listing requirements as it has yet to file its quarterly results with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ending November 26, 2022. Have not done.

The notice has “no immediate impact” on the listing or trading of Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock, according to the company’s 8-K filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it “continues to work diligently to finalize its quarterly report” and plans to file as soon as possible to regain compliance with the listing rule.

Ines is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance.

The IRS is set to announce new tax bracket limits for the 2024 tax year. One expert says a 5.4% increase from last year is expected.

Year to date, the markets are up – even after recent volatility and pullbacks, by about 12% for the S&P 500 and 28% for the NASDAQ. But there is concern in the air and red flags are flying. The combination of persistently high inflation and interest rates, as well as an increasingly dangerous geopolitical situation, is causing more and more experts to sound warnings. On the domestic policy side, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in recent comments, “Inflation is still very high, and in a few months

With the outlook strengthening higher over the longer term, there is nothing that could push yields down in the near term, and there is still room for them to rise further.

Households that earn more than $200,000 annually comprise a small portion of all tax returns filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses high-earning tax filers… Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Going – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

When Warren Buffett sat down for his first national TV interview with PBS in 1985, he was worth $500 million.

Steve Eisman, portrayed by Steve Carell in the movie “The Big Short,” told the WSJ that his current investing thesis is “old school revenge.”

“I travel with just one carry-on,” says tech analyst Abhishek Singh. “In the morning, I just check out and then check in.” Sometimes the exact same room.

Zillow warned in May that housing would enter a “deep freeze” if mortgage rates reached 8%. They came anyway—and existing home sales hit a 13-year low.

Are we on the verge of a “housing recession” as existing home sales have fallen to 2010 levels? Zillow is doubling its predictions on home prices.

My wife and I are 70 years old. We have paid for everything including the house. Between my $29,000 pension and Social Security, we are receiving a total income of $99,000 per year, which is more than enough. Our current… Continue reading → Post Ask an Advisor: We’re 70, our retirement income is $99K, $1.4M in IRA and other investments. Is it too late to convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Rising bond yields are pushing up interest rates on everything from mortgages to personal loans, creating trouble for flexible consumer spending.

Analysts downgrade a stock for many reasons. A stock has moved so much in recent weeks that the analyst feels the stock is no longer a good value relative to its price, or the analyst feels a company is unlikely to perform well in the coming months. This may be due to increased competition, a decline in its products or services, a perceived downturn in the general economy, or the resignation of a longtime company insider. Whatever the reason, investors who hold positions do so

Apple’s shares declined for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) stock fell 1.5% to close at $172.88. According to Dow Jones Market Data, this losing streak is the longest since January 2022.

One-third of the semiconductor industry workforce is foreign-born – so immigration barriers are exacerbating the labor shortage.

More than half of professionals told Glassdoor in a new survey that they would never return to a job from which they were fired.

Investing in dividend stocks can be a good source of passive income. Instead of receiving payment as cash, you can also use dividends to grow your holdings by reinvesting them to buy additional shares of stock. Among other benefits, reinvestment of dividends can help you avoid brokerage charges. However, even when you do not receive dividends […] The post Do You Pay Taxes on Reinvested Dividends? By SmartAsset appeared first on SmartReads.

(Reuters) – Investors poured money into a leveraged exchange traded fund that bet on a surge in Tesla shares as the company’s share price fell after a weaker-than-expected earnings report.

When people hear the name Ryan Reynolds, they may immediately think of the fast-talking actor famous for roles like Deadpool. But these days, Reynolds is making headlines for a different reason: his skills as an entrepreneur. With a collection of business ventures that have sold for over $2 billion, Reynolds is proving that he’s not just a one-trick pony. In an interview with “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer, Reynolds discussed his investment philosophy in depth, specifically regarding Mint Mobile.

It’s often said that a million dollars isn’t as much as it used to be – but how about $2 million? A retirement fund of that amount could provide $80,000 in annual income – without even touching the principal. While… Continue reading → Post Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. See how their contributions and benefits compare.

