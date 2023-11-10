Stocks fall on Powell interest rate warning: Markets fall

(Bloomberg) — Global stock markets retreated after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that interest rates could rise further.

The Stoxx 600 declined 0.6% due to poor corporate announcements. Shares of Diageo Plc fell more than 8% after the drinks maker surprisingly cut its outlook, while Richemont fell as much as 6% after the Swiss group reported an unexpected drop in earnings. Energy stocks outperformed as the benchmark WTI crude oil rose for the second consecutive day.

Nasdaq 100 index futures slipped 0.2%, after a surge on Thursday on new concerns about higher interest rates, while 10-year Treasury yields held steady around 4.63%. Earlier, Asian shares fell as Wall Street closed lower.

Powell said officials would proceed cautiously but would not hesitate to tighten policy further if needed to control inflation. A weak auction of 30-year notes also fueled declines in Treasuries, rekindling concerns that investors will struggle to absorb the rising supply of new debt.

“Powell’s statement further reinforced the trading consensus that US 10-year yields have peaked this year. So, risk-assets that have rallied over the past few weeks are being re-evaluated considering ‘what if’ US 10-year yield gets back to 5%,” said Manish Kabra, strategist at Societe Generale SA in London. Said.

In the UK, the pound slipped, paring earlier modest gains, as data showed the economy will avoid recession this year. The currency has fallen more than 1% against the dollar this week after Bank of England chief economist Hugh Pill said there was no need for further rate hikes.

Investors are now waiting to hear from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde who will take part in a fireside chat later on Thursday. Comments from Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic are also expected.

In New York premarket trading, digital advertising firm Trade Desk Inc. It fell 27% after issuing weak sales guidance, which it attributed to macroeconomic pressures.

Separately, the U.S. unit of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. was hit by a cyberattack that left it vulnerable to U.S. government bond trades after the entities responsible for settling transactions were isolated from their increasingly compromised systems. Unable to clear large areas.

Major events of this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde takes part in fireside chat on Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic speak Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8% at 9:49 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.

MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 0.9%

MSCI emerging markets index fell 0.9%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

Euro rose 0.1% to $1.0679

Japanese yen little changed at 151.42 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.3003 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2222.

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin was little changed at $36,529.88

Ether rises 2% to $2,100.4

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 2.72%

UK 10-year yield rose six basis points to 4.33%

Goods

Brent crude rose 1% to $80.80 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $ 1,954.96 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

