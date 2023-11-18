Stocks end mixed after Moody’s US credit warning ahead of inflation data

Dow gains for second straight session ahead of earnings, inflation reports

November 13, 2023 04:36 PM EST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points, or 0.16%, rising for a second straight session as investors prepared for a week that included fresh inflation data, retailer earnings, a key summit between the US and China. And includes loan-limit deadlines. Congress.

boeing (BA) shares jumped 4% after reports suggested China could lift its ban on the 737 Max jetliner, which has been grounded in the country since 2018. Shares also got a boost from the announcement that UAE-based airline Emirates will buy 95 Boeing passenger jets. For $52 billion.

shares of walt disney company (DIS) rose 1.3% as the media giant continued to climb after showing strong subscriber growth for its streaming service in last week’s earnings report.

Merck & Company (MRK) shares gained 1% as the Health sector moved up 0.6%.

wal-mart (WMT) shares rose 0.9% ahead of the retail giant’s earnings report Thursday morning. Walmart is one of several retailers reporting quarterly earnings this week, including fellow Dow 30 members home depot (HD), whose shares fell 1.2% ahead of its earnings report before markets opened yesterday.

Nike (NKE) shares fell 1.8%, marking the footwear maker’s third consecutive session of decline.

intel (INTC) shares fell 1.6% Apple (AAPL) shares declined 0.9%.

shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) fell 0.5% to $20.17, their lowest level since 1998.

-Terry Lane

ExxonMobil shares surge as construction begins on new lithium well in Arkansas

November 13, 2023 04:08 PM EST

ExxonMobil (XOM) said Monday that work has started on construction of a lithium well in Arkansas, as the energy giant plans to become a leading producer of the critical metal used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Shares gained 1%.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2027, and could establish ExxonMobil as a major supplier to the EV market as well as a major corporate player in the clean energy transition.

“Lithium is essential to the energy transition, and ExxonMobil has a leading role in paving the way for electrification,” Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, said in a press release Monday.

Ammann called the project a “win-win” in terms of “enhancing North American energy security, expanding the supply of critical industrial materials, and enabling sustained emissions reductions.”

-Mac Wilowski

Nvidia stock headed for longest winning streak since 2016

November 13, 2023 03:24 PM EST

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were more than 1% higher about an hour before the closing bell, putting the stock on track to close higher for the ninth consecutive session, its longest winning streak since December 2016 .

The world’s most valuable semiconductor company earlier today unveiled the H200, its latest advanced semiconductor for training artificial intelligence models.

The company is a leader in developing chips to run AI, with interest in it causing its share price to more than double this year alone. Trading at $489 Monday afternoon, shares were 1% off their all-time high of $493.55 in late August. Nvidia is expected to post sales growth when it reports quarterly earnings on Nov. 21.

meridian mover

November 13, 2023 02:11 pm EST

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Shares in the electric vehicle maker rose more than 4% after British gas station operator EG Group said it would equip its stations across Europe with Tesla’s fast chargers.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Shares of the genetic analysis company fell about 5%, continuing its slide after reporting worse-than-expected quarterly results last Friday. The company also cut its full-year outlook, citing lower demand as customers have become more cautious about spending.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Shares of the lithium miner fell more than 1% after oil giant ExxonMobil (XOM) said it will enter the lithium business with the goal of producing and selling lithium for electric vehicle batteries in 2027. Exxon shares rose about 1%.

Alphabet Inc. (Google): Shares of Google’s parent company fell slightly after an expert testifying in Alphabet’s anti-trust trial revealed that the company pays Apple (AAPL) 36% of search revenue generated through Apple’s Safari browser. . The revenue sharing agreement is one of the tactics that prosecutors allege Alphabet uses to maintain its dominance in the search market.

Tyson shares fall due to falling revenue, gloomy outlook

November 13, 2023 01:11 PM EST

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) fell 3% on Monday after the giant meat processor reported a decline in sales and a weaker-than-expected outlook.

Tyson reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $0.37, beating analysts’ estimates. Revenue fell 2.8% from a year earlier to $13.3 billion, below forecasts.

Sales of beef, pork and chicken all fell. Beef volumes declined 6.7% and pork volumes declined 0.2%, while chicken volumes increased 1.7%. The average price of all Tyson products declined by 1.4%.

The company indicated it expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be the same as 2023, or $52.9 billion. That was about $1.5 billion less than analysts expected.

Tyson Foods shares have lost more than a quarter of their value this year.

-Bill McCall

trading view

Novo Nordisk ADR slips, medical device makers rise despite Wegov data

November 13, 2023 12:29 pm EST

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) fell Monday morning, while shares of its blockbuster weight-loss drugs Vegov and Ozempic Torpedo rose earlier this year.

That’s despite research presented and published over the weekend showing that taking Novo Nordisk’s glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonist Vegovy, indicated for weight loss, is linked to a lower risk of heart attack, stroke and death in patients with obesity and heart disease. The danger has reduced. Research can expand the use of new medicines.

However, the market may have already priced in the study’s findings, as Novo Nordisk shared the main results of the trial on August 8, sending its shares up nearly 20%.

Instead, investors drove up the price of stocks like dialysis provider DaVita (DVA) by nearly 8%, and medical device makers Insulet (PODD) and Dexcom (DXCM) by 7% and 4%, respectively.

Still, Novo Nordisk’s American depositary receipts are up more than 50% year-over-year, dramatically outperforming Davita (+15%), Insulate (-47%), and Dexcom (-17%). Has been.

Boeing downs lift at start of 2023 Dubai Airshow

November 13, 2023 11:16 am EST

Shares of aircraft maker Boeing Co (BA) rose more than 4% early on Monday, boosting the Dow, after it received a lucrative order from Emirates at the start of the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

Dubai-based airline Emirates on Monday ordered 90 planes of Boeing’s largest twin-engine jet, the upcoming 777X, in a deal worth $52 billion.

Shares also got a boost from news that China is considering allowing local airlines to buy and fly the Boeing 737 Max, which was first grounded more than 4 years ago after two deadly crashes. If the decision becomes official, it is expected to be announced at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in San Francisco this week.

Morgan Stanley believes S&P 500 will end at 4,500 in 2024

November 13, 2023 10:11 am EST

Morgan Stanley analysts expect corporate earnings to improve next year and the S&P 500 to be slightly higher as a result.

The bank expects the S&P 500 to trade at a 17x 12-month forward EPS multiple, which equates to a $4,500 price target a year from now. That means the firm sees little upside in the index, which traded at around 4,400 at the start of Monday and around 4,600 at the end of July.

Instead, the analysts wrote, “rich opportunities lie beneath the market surface where valuations are more attractive than cap-weighted index levels.”

Stocks that made the biggest moves in the premarket

November 13, 2023 09:24 am EST

Benefit:

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Shares of the enterprise software company rose more than 10% after the company said it swung to a profit in its most recent quarter and raised its full-year sales and earnings outlook.

Boeing Co. (BA): Shares of the plane maker rose more than 3% after Dubai-based airline Emirates announced a $52 billion order ahead of the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

HP Inc. (HPQ): Shares of the computer hardware maker rose more than 1% after Citi analysts upgraded the stock to “buy,” citing an improvement in the PC market.

Loss:

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Shares of the chip maker fell nearly 7% after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue of about $350 million, down about 13% from a year earlier.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Shares of the packaged food company fell nearly 3% after fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $13.35 billion fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Shares of the regional airline fell nearly 2% following reports that its pilot union, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), was preparing a possible strike to accelerate contract negotiations.

Futures prices fall slightly at the beginning of a busy week of economic data.

November 13, 2023 08:28 am EST

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were about 0.1% lower in premarket trading on Monday.

S&P 500 futures contracts traded down about 0.2%.

The Nasdaq 100 was on track to open in the red, with futures also down about 0.2%.

