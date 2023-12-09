Stocks could reach all-time highs. Reason: Q4 earnings.

The stock market is trying to return to its all-time highs, but it needs a catalyst to do so. That catalyst could be earnings.

It was an uneventful week for the markets, which won’t help either the bulls or the bears. The S&P 500 finished the week up 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%.

Friday’s November jobs numbers were expected to propel the market, but that did not happen. The reason? The stronger-than-expected numbers were offset by revisions from earlier months, the impact of strikes and other factors. Still, the data suggests a growing economy could stave off a recession, and the Federal Reserve may soon cut rates.

Now, the stock market is waiting. With just weeks left in 2023, the S&P 500 has gained 19% for the year and is just 5% away from reaching its closing high of 4796 in early January 2022. But it clearly needs something that can force the sellers, who have consistently fallen below 4600 to prevent the S&P from moving higher, to move away. The market needs solid earnings in the fourth quarter.

It should be like this. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to rise 3.6% to $54.49, while sales should rise 3.5% to $470.35 per share. These numbers are lower than at the end of August as analysts cut estimates due to the downturn in the economy, while earnings per share estimates fell 5.2% as several companies posted disappointing outlooks for the previous quarter. However, lower estimates mean a lower bar to jump. That’s why, as 22V Research’s Denis Debusschere writes, “Q4 earnings may be even better than current expectations.”

A lot depends on the economy. While recession fears are heating up again – it doesn’t take much for slow growth to turn into a recession – real GDP needs to grow in the low-single digits for the current 2024 S&P 500 sales growth projection of 5%. Is appropriate. Couple that with a modest increase in costs like materials and payroll, and margins will expand, while stock buybacks will help boost earnings an estimated 12% to $244 next year.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

The kicker: While the market sometimes ignores EPS beats when the economy is about to take a shock, it rewards beats if growth stalls. “If we avoid a recession, 2024 is going to be a great year for the S&P,” Tolu says. Spencer Hakimian of Capital Management.

Of course, shares still need to catch up to fourth-quarter earnings season, which is a month away. In the meantime, the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting, November’s inflation report and other events deserve attention. This may increase instability on the way.

But make no mistake—a new high is likely to come. wait for it.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com