Stocks continue to rise based on solid fundamentals

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closed higher for 3third On Fridays consecutive weeks. The S&P has been up thirteen of the last fifteen weeks with a gain of 2.2%, while the Nasdaq was up 2.4% this week. This has led to both the S&P and Nasdaq rising by 10% and 13% respectively since the end of October. The pace of gains has been remarkable, and we are now just 2% of the year’s high.

Concerns about inflation appear to be diminishing as both commodity prices and interest rates have fallen significantly recently. Oil has fallen 20% since the end of September and natural gas has fallen 19% since the end of October. At the same time, the yield on the 10-year note is down 57 basis points to 4.44% and the yield on the two-year note is down 37 basis points to 4.83% since hitting a high in mid-October. Interest rates have fallen due to weaker than forecast economic data. But I would also note that despite the economic data being lower than expected, growth is positive, relieving recession fears.

We also have good news regarding the United Auto Workers as their strikes with automakers appear to be ending after workers endorsed new contracts. Additionally, Congress and the White House managed to pass a bill that will keep the government running until at least early next year. Both strikes and possible shutdowns could lead to steep increases in the unemployment rate.

There is good news on the earnings front also. According to FactSet, with 94% of the S&P 500 reporting this, there are some very interesting findings. 82% of companies beat their earnings expectations. Earnings growth rate appears to be 4.3% year-on-year. The number and magnitude of earnings surprises are above the 10-year average. Looking further ahead, only 64 companies issued negative guidance. 32 companies issued positive guidance.

The forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is now 18.6, slightly below its 5-year average of 18.8. This means the upside we are seeing in equities is supported by fundamentals. In fact, one could even interpret the numbers as markets having a little more room to run.

Another encouraging sign regarding earnings is inflation expectations. As I mentioned above, we have seen sharp declines in some commodities which may increase inflation. We are hearing less concern from companies about inflation. The number of times inflation is mentioned during earnings calls is at its lowest level since the second quarter of 2021. Over the past five quarters, inflation has been mentioned less and less frequently. Related to that, we’ve had five consecutive quarters of recession lows.

So what does all this mean? Well, I would characterize it by saying that the rally we are seeing has merit. Equity prices are moving higher due to fundamental support. Inflation seems to be under control. Give Jerome Powell and company credit because, at least for now, they have made the “soft landing” that many economists didn’t even think was possible. It appears that major potential headwinds to the economy in the form of a prolonged auto worker strike and government shutdown have been averted (thought a government shutdown would definitely be an issue in January).

A word of caution though. The market has a unique way of keeping investors honest and it is not unusual to see them do something unexpected. Therefore, I will not put all my strength into it. I would stick to the investment strategy and plans that got you here. As the saying goes, bulls make money, bears make money, pigs get slaughtered.

Taking a look at today, US futures are quiet in premarket trading. Overnight the Japanese market reached its highest level in thirty-three years. Finally, oil is about 2% higher. I expect volume to slow as the week progresses; However, there are some big names reporting earnings, including Nvidia after the close on Tuesday and Deere before the open on Wednesday.

I’ll be off for the rest of the week, so I just wanted to take a second and wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. I love these holidays because there are no expectations other than eating and watching football; Two areas in which I thrive. No gifts, no last second purchases. It’s a time to just be with friends and family and enjoy each other’s company (or at least tolerate each other). Have a nice holiday and I’ll be back next Monday.

