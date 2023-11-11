Stocks closed higher as Treasury yields steadied

S&P 500 profit and loss today

23 hours 48 minutes ago

Hologic (HOLX) shares climbed 7.3% after the medical technology firm reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a $500 million accelerated stock buyback plan.

broadcom (AVGO) shares rose 5.1% on optimism that the semiconductor plans a $61 billion purchase vmware (VMW) will receive approval from regulators. VMWare shares rose 0.4%.

meta platform (META) shares rose 2.6% after reports that the social media and metaverse company will return to the Chinese market by selling lower-priced virtual reality headsets in that country.

Illumina (ILMN) shares fell 8.1%, making it the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 after the biotech company’s revenue fell short of forecasts, and the firm raised its outlook due to lack of demand for its genetic research tools. Cut in. It said customers are becoming more cautious about spending.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares fell 5.7% as the business recovery from the COVID-19 lockdown at the casino operator’s Macau locations was slower than expected. Jefferies downgraded the stock and lowered its price target.

Arista Networks (ANET) shares fell 2.3% amid concerns about the cloud networking products maker’s long-term guidance.

Dow rises 400 points, records second consecutive winning week

November 10, 2023 04:47 PM EST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from yesterday’s decline to rise 391 points, or 1.16%, as investors considered the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials. The Dow ended the week up about 0.7%, staying in the green for the second straight week as it follows last week’s blockbuster results.

intel (INTC) shares jumped 2.8% to close at $38.86, matching its highest share price since June 2022.

Microsoft (MSFT) rose 2.5% to close at $369.67, its third record-high in the past four sessions. This was part of a 2.6% rise in the technology sector Apple (AAPL) is rising 2.3%, sales force (CRM) is rising 1.7%, and IBM (IBM) is rising 1.6%.

Kamla (CAT) shares rose 2.4% to snap a four-session losing streak. dow inc, (DOW) gained 2.3%.

walt disney company (DIS) fell 2.5% to give back some of its gains from this week’s earnings results, in which the media giant reported 13% growth in its parks and experiences business unit. Merck & Company (MRK), Nike (NKE) and johnson and johnson (JNJ) was the only other one to decline in the session.

Illumina biggest fall in S&P 500, shares at 10 year low

November 10, 2023 03:57 PM EST

Illumina (ILMN) shares fell to their lowest in a decade after the genetic research equipment maker missed revenue estimates and cut guidance as customers scaled back spending.

Illumina now expects full-year revenue to fall 2% to 3%, down from its previous estimate of a 1% gain. It sees earnings per share (EPS) between $0.60 to $0.70, compared to its earlier forecast of $0.75 to $0.90.1.

CEO Jacob Thyssen, who took over in September, said the macroeconomic environment “remains challenging for our industry and our customers.” He said customers have become “increasingly cautious and constrained” in their purchasing decisions.

Illumina was down 8% in late trading Friday and was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500.

Maker of Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff warns over profits, shares tank

November 10, 2023 02:47 PM EST

Shares of Diageo (DEO) fell after the world’s biggest spirits maker warned that falling demand in Latin America and the Caribbean would hurt its profit and revenue.

The owner of brands such as Johnnie Walker whiskey, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness beer said it expects slower growth in the first half of fiscal 2024 compared to the second half of fiscal 2023. It said this was due to a “materially weak performance outlook”. Latin America and the Caribbean,” which accounted for about 11% of the company’s net sales in 2023.

Diageo reported that organic net sales in Latin America and the Caribbean were down more than 20% year-on-year. The company pointed to “broad economic pressures in the region” resulting in lower consumption and consumer down-trading. It said those impacts are “slowing progress in reducing channel inventory to levels appropriate for the current environment.”

Diageo’s outlook for its other four regions – North America, Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific – calls for revenue growth during the first half. However, it expects overall organic operating profit growth over this period to be lower than profits in 2023.

U.S.-traded Diageo American Depositary Receipts fell 11% in afternoon trading on Friday, the lowest level in three years.

Michigan consumer sentiment index fell for the fourth consecutive month

November 10, 2023 01:35 PM EST

Persistent concerns about higher borrowing costs and inflation are beginning to put more pressure on consumers’ optimism about the economy, which declined for the fourth consecutive month, according to consumer sentiment survey results.

The preliminary November reading of the Michigan consumer sentiment index was 60.4, below the survey result of 63.7 that economists had expected and a sharp decline from the 63.8 reading for October.

Sentiment has fallen sharply due to growing concerns about the negative impact of higher interest rates. “Overall, low-income consumers and younger consumers saw the strongest declines in sentiment,” wrote Joan Su, director of consumer surveys at the University of Michigan.

The closely watched survey comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said interest rates may need to rise even further to tackle inflation. The current federal funds interest rate is at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%, which has pushed rates higher for other loans, such as mortgage rates which are currently around 7.9%, a 30-year high in October. Rates are lower.

The monthly survey also showed that consumers’ outlook about current economic conditions fell nearly 7% to 65.7 in November, down from 70.6 in October, while the index of consumer expectations fell 4% to 56.9 from 59.3.

5 things to know before the market opens

November 10, 2023 09:15 am EST

Here’s what investors need to know to start their day:

Meta Platform (META) has reportedly struck a deal with Tencent Holdings to sell a new, lower-priced version of its virtual-reality headset in China, opening up the country to the social media giant after 14 years of a ban. Has been given. The Trade Desk (TTD) shares fell 24% in pre-market after the ed-tech company reported fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $580 million, which fell short of analysts’ expectations of $610 million. Chinese media reports indicate that US chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) has developed three new high-end chips that it can sell to Chinese companies while remaining in compliance with US restrictions on the sale of chips to China. Plug Power (PLUG) shares fell 34% in pre-market trading after reports of supply issues and inflationary cost pressures, as the company said it needs additional capital to finance its operations. May need it. At 10 a.m. ET, the preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November is expected to fall to 63.7 from October’s figure of 63.8.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were up about 0.3%.

November 10, 2023 08:54 am EST

