Disney CEO Bob Iger ‘never anticipated’ decision to withdraw

Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger is satisfied with his decision to return to the company – despite the many challenges he has faced so far.

“I knew I would face a myriad of challenges coming back,” Iger said during a town hall with staff Tuesday. “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I never thought about the decision to come back and it still feels great to be back.”

The conversation came exactly a year to the day when Iger held his first town hall since his dramatic return as CEO. Since that time, Disney’s stock has fallen to multi-year lows, while activist investor Nelson Peltz has launched another fight against the media giant. This time, he is pushing for multiple board seats.

Furthermore, the company’s parks business is slowing, its linear TV division is declining, and its streaming business is still not profitable. There have been more failures than hits at the box office as investors question whether Disney has lost its magic.

Disney shares, which were down about 2.5% on Tuesday, have risen about 6% since the beginning of the year — significantly underperforming the S&P (^GSPC)’s 18% gain over the same time period. Still, Iger said there are reasons to be optimistic about its future.

“At Disney we have real reason to be optimistic, and that starts with the fact that we’re Disney,” he told employees. “And Disney, as you know, is a brand in its own right, but it’s also an umbrella company that has many properties and many great brands. So, that’s the number one reason to be optimistic.”

Iger previously said the company would focus on “four key building opportunities” going forward, including “achieving significant and sustained profitability in our streaming business, building ESPN into the dominant digital sports platform, growing the output of our film studios and “That would involve improving the economics.” , and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences business.”

To meet those goals, Iger said he would assess the long-term potential of all Disney properties, with a particular focus on future growth.

“As with all of our businesses, which we must fundamentally serve the shareholders, are we looking at the future of all of our businesses with an eye on whether these businesses are going to grow?” He said. “Will they stay the same or possibly lose value? And if so, what should we do about it?”

Overall, the executive said Tuesday that the past year has been spent “fixing a lot of things,” but the company has “come out of a phase of fixing a lot of things and into a rebuilding mode.”

He quipped, “I can tell you that building is a lot more fun than repairing.”

