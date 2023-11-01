Stocks, bonds rise on expectations of Fed’s hiking end: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — Equity futures in Asia rose after U.S. stocks and bonds rose as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, raising hopes that the cycle of rate hikes could be ending.

Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong stocks rose in contract, with the S&P 500 rising 1.1% on Wednesday. The gain put U.S. indexes on track for their best week since March, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 benchmark rose 1.8%. US equity futures were marginally higher in early Asian trading.

Australian and New Zealand yields declined, mirroring Wednesday’s decline in Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark initially fell 20 basis points due to the Treasury’s plan to slow the pace of growth in long-term debt sales. The Treasury said it will sell $112 billion of long-term securities in its quarterly refunding auction next week, slightly less than major dealers had expected.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open for further hikes in the central bank’s decision on Wednesday, but said financial conditions “have tightened significantly in recent months due to higher, long-term bond yields, among other factors”.

“We don’t expect any further extension in this cycle,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Financial Markets LLC. “High household and corporate borrowing costs have begun to decline.”

US jobs data presented a mixed picture. There were more jobs open than forecast, according to the latest JOLTS data, while ADP’s private payroll data showed fewer new roles than anticipated. Initial jobless claims data will be released later Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England is expected to keep rates on hold at its second consecutive meeting on Thursday as inflation concerns ease.

In Asia, economic releases on Thursday included inflation data for South Korea, monetary policy decision in Malaysia and PMI data for Singapore. Corporate earnings releases include Tata Motors Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Other companies to release results include Eli Lilly & Co and Novo Nordisk, while Apple Inc will deliver its latest earnings in the US on Thursday. In corporate highlights Wednesday, Qualcomm Inc. provided a better-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter, while Airbnb Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter.

West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark, rose to below $81 a barrel early Thursday, partly mirroring Wednesday’s decline. Gold was stable and Bitcoin was trading almost unchanged at around $35,500.

Major events of this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decisions. Governor Andrew Bailey held a press conference on Thursday

US factory orders, initial unemployment claims, productivity, Thursday

Apple’s earnings, Thursday

China Caixin Services PMI, Friday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US Unemployment, Non-Farm Payrolls, Friday

Canada employment report, Friday

shares

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 7:41 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.8%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0577

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 150.77 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.3344 per dollar

Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6408

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $35,220.44

Ether fell 0.6% to $1,844.18

bond

Goods

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

