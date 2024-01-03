Stocks, bonds fall off to worst start to year in decades

(Bloomberg) — Traders expected the market-wide year-end rally to pick up where it left off, but that reversed on the first trading day of 2024, a session that saw stocks and bonds close to their worst ever. A solid decline was observed. One year.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) each fell 0.6% on Tuesday, the first time they both fell that much at the start of the year since the bond gauge began trading in 2002. Have come into greater decline.

While the first day’s performance says little about what the market will do over the rest of 2024, the simultaneous pullback indicated at least some hesitation among investors to chase the fourth-quarter rally that sent U.S. stocks and Long-maturity Treasuries both rose by more than 10. ,

“The most common concern or assumption we’ve heard from investors is that overbought conditions and bullish sentiment will drive reversals in both bond yields and stocks in early 2024,” said Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research. “It’s hard to argue with overbought conditions and sentiment readings.”

Led by the front-end, Treasury yields finished higher across the curve on Tuesday. The heavy corporate issuance slate weighed on spreads, while traders bet on an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year.

Tech megacaps, one of the top stock market winners of 2023, led Tuesday’s selloff as Apple Inc. fell after an analyst downgrade. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7%, the third-worst first-day performance since the 2001 dot-com crisis.

Global statistics tell a similar story. Tuesday marked the first time the MSCI All Country World Index of equities and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of investment-grade debt fell so much together in the first full trading day of a year since at least 1999, when daily data for the bond index began.

A slide in Chinese equities on Wednesday also hit global shares, a reminder that the world’s second-largest stock market may struggle to avoid a recession for a long time. The MSCI China index has fallen over the past three calendar years, falling nearly 60% from its peak in February 2021.

There are signs that money is moving out of recent favorite stocks and into stocks that look cheaper. While the Russell 1000 growth index fell 1.5% on Tuesday, its value counterpart rose 0.4%.

“The risk of crowding out 2023 leaders is cited by many (including us) as a key risk in 2024,” Bank of America Corp strategists led by Savita Subramaniam wrote in a note. “January’s Defeat in Megacap Tech Is Now Consensus.”

