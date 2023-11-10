Stocks: Best performance since 2021, but will Treasury supply ruin everything?

In the wake of the last Federal Reserve meeting and the monthly jobs report, interest rates fell. This helped launch the strongest rally in stocks since November 2021. But will concerns about Treasury supply offset that strength? Or will the market finally shed rate concerns and focus on other things that matter…like corporate earnings? The top MoneyShow expert contributors are reflecting on this week.

The US Treasury recently had to issue more debt because they could not issue any debt before the debt ceiling agreement, and also because they had to issue more at very high interest rates to pay off the coupons already issued. Bonds will have to be issued. The situation is beginning to resemble a debt cycle out of control.

On the chart above, you can see how quickly we went from $22 trillion in Treasury debt (in mid-2019) to more than $33 trillion at the end of September 2023.

There were three notable bulges. In 2020, it was COVID spending (necessary to prevent the economy from entering a second Great Recession). These were then the Biden administration’s preferred spending projects in 2021 and 2022. Then, the last four rising columns on the right represent issuance turbo-charged with rising interest rates following the debt ceiling deal.

As I’ve said here before, the deficit situation is not a Republican or Democratic problem, but a deep-rooted national problem. All four administrations since 2001 have run deficits, but with different pretexts. What I’m saying simply is that I think we’re running out of excuses. The uncontrolled spending that was expected to help the economy recover will be dashed at a time when interest rates are rising at a record pace.

In theory, rising fiscal yields should be self-correcting; If they rise too fast, they could cause a recession, which would push them down along with a decline in inflation. The reason this has not happened yet is that the mountain of fixed rate debt has not yet been affected by yield growth.

For example, in the US we have a large base of fixed rate mortgages. When interest rates rise, most mortgage payments remain stable. This is not the case in many developed markets in Europe, where rising interest rates make mortgage payments higher for everyone.

As far as the Treasury market is concerned, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index are starting to make lower highs as we continue to make higher highs in yields, similar to October 2022. We just need some weak economic releases or, in the worst case, the military situation in Israel is going to deteriorate, and the 10-year rate could fall closer to 4%, faster than most projections.

The change in investor sentiment has been an unexpected sign. This may be the beginning of a generational opportunity to “buy the bottom” in long-term bonds. Or, maybe it’s just Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown again as he’s about to kick it. Let’s see how a quick set of charts helps us understand the story the market is trying to tell us.

First, here’s a chart suddenly creating a sense of urgency for some investors. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is an ETF that tracks 20 to 30-year U.S. Treasuries, which are more volatile than shorter-term bonds. And has it ever been said less recently!

The pink line shows a downward trend since the end of 2021. You can see how its decline rate increased in August this year. This caused the price of TLT to fall by more than 15% in just three months.

The near-term market reaction has been “buying lower in long-term bonds”. But while TLT jumping through the bullish pink downtrend line is encouraging, it is not “game over” for bond bears. The blue line is a more important target, as anything below it is a “bear market bounce.”

Conclusion: The recent rally in TLT and its peers is a good start. But I still see it as a high-reward/high-risk situation.

Second, for most of this year, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was the only thing in the global stock markets that looked up. The returns of the top seven or eight stocks were so large, they masked much of the market’s much smaller positive or negative returns during 2023. QQQ dropped about 11% from July to last week, when it came out of the gate as an elite.

And while the S&P 500 looks like the market is having a slow, weak bearish rally, it is still within its trading range, with the QQQ recently breaking above its recent downtrend line. Therefore, it may see another 4% rise until it recovers the entire amount of recent decline.

Even if this happens, my question is what then? With so many adverse effects on the economy from the Fed’s 11 rate hikes that are beginning to impact the economy and employment levels, can the stock market just keep blowing it? There’s no crystal ball here, but the stronger the “Naz” and its small number of huge stocks carry weight, the more it starts to look like a “safe haven” asset, the only place where stocks can return.

I don’t agree on this yet, but I know it’s that time of year where professional money managers can feel pressure to step up. Or “chase” the market share they didn’t have when QQQ was surging earlier this year.

S&P 500 earnings are now trading 2.7% above last year’s levels. It doesn’t look like much, but it’s the first progress we’ve had to work on in almost a year. Positive growth is a good thing. Companies that grow cash flow are logically more valuable over time. Each share is more valuable in real terms.

And the thing about evolution or any other dynamic trend is that it has a time component. When investors buy low and sell high, it usually means that we buy a company when it is small, wait for intermediate growth, then convert our stake into a larger enterprise to recoup our investment. Sell ​​for more money.

This is generally how the market works. Corporate earnings increase over time. These are not static entities that float around in the economic landscape. They are run by smart people with the vision and power to execute their growth agenda, who invest money in the present to lay the groundwork for that kind of value creation.

Anyway, it’s good to see that once again those smart people are collectively creating more value than external forces like the Fed, labor strikes, wars, and bond yields are managing to destroy. The current quarter should be even better…enough to put the entire year in the “progress” category. And then from there, 2024 looks like business as usual for Wall Street.

What I like about these numbers is that they’re not just Amazon (AMZN). It’s like a lot of consumer stocks Nike (NKE) and Whirlpool (WHR). Its Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and even struck by strikes General Motors (GM). Banks are performing well. Chip makers are doing a good job.

And this is worth noting: there is always a recession somewhere, just as there is always a relative boom somewhere in the economy. The kind of “recession” that government economists care about is so deep and so widespread that it affects almost everyone in one way or another.

From a Silicon Valley perspective, last year was a recession. They fired a lot of people and emerged leaner and more profitable than ever. As far as banks are concerned, the entire last decade was one long recession: zero interest rates poisoned the traditional lending business and made it very difficult for these institutions to do anything but support themselves.

Suddenly the perfect balance sheet is a competitive advantage. We will see merger talks as bankers try to fit the right deposits into the right loan books and bring out the other side with a stronger joint venture. Those who do not want to sell will accept premium prices to change their minds.

These are good things for investors. The present ultimately looks better than the past in fundamental terms. The future looks even better. Although you may not want to buy a lot of stocks at these levels, there is nothing wrong with holding on to what you already own.

Lindsay Bell, Barry Ritholtz, Jeff Hirsch

