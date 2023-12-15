Stocks are rising. How can investors take advantage?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago | getty images

Over the past year, the S&P 500 has risen more than 19%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11% as of market close on Wednesday. According to Morningstar Direct, a $1 million investment in the S&P 500 on December 12, 2022 would be worth about $1.2 million today.

Investors should not make any major changes to their investment strategy based on a short period in the market, Jenkin said. Instead, “stick to your goals and your deadlines,” he said.

Marguerita Cheng, CFP and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Maryland, said it was exciting to see positive returns. But investors who pull out money now in an effort to lock in profits or access cash may regret it.

“The most challenging aspect of investing can be staying invested,” Cheng said. “I advise clients to remember that the time they are in the market is more important than trying to time the market.”

In fact, over the past 20 or so years, the S&P 500 delivered an average annual return of about 6%. But according to an analysis by Charles Schwab, if you missed the 20 best days in the market over that time period, your returns would be reduced by 0.1%.

“The market is continuing to go up, so even though it’s at an all-time high, it could go even higher in the future,” said Sophia Bera Daigle, CFP, founder of Gen Y Planning in Austin, Texas.

Dramatic fluctuations aside, history shows that the market gives back much more than it takes over the long term.

Between 1900 and 2017, the average annual return on stocks has been about 11%, according to calculations by Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. After adjusting for inflation, the average annual return is still 8%.

It may seem counterintuitive, but investors probably shouldn’t do anything different whether the market is green or red, said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, DC.

“Review your risk tolerance, time horizon, and ask if anything has changed,” Johnson said.

Big drops and rises in the market can also be a good time to rebalance your portfolio, says CFP Kathy Curtis, founder and CEO of Curtis Financial Planning in Oakland, California.

“It’s very possible that the rally of the last few months has led to an overweighting of stocks versus bonds in a person’s portfolio,” said Curtis.

For example, if you want your money to be allocated 70% in stocks and 30% in bonds, you may need to sell some stocks now or at least soon and add to your bonds, she said.

Source: www.cnbc.com