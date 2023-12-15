Image Source: Getty Images

As 2023 approaches, investors have only a few months left to cash in their £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA annual limit. And for those who are lucky enough to max out this budget, there are only a few months until more money can be put into this tax-free investment account.

Either way, the question top of mind for many investors is what is the best way to invest in an ISA over the next year?

What would be the best investment?

Deciding which are the best stocks to buy now can be a little tricky. The most important thing is that the answer varies from person to person. Don’t forget that everyone’s risk tolerance, time horizon and investment objectives are different. And so a great stock for one investor may be a terrible choice for another.

But what about general topics or industries? It is very difficult to accurately predict what is likely to happen in the next 12 months, even for professionals. However, the broader economic picture does not suggest that some companies may be better off than others next year.

Take interest rates for example. After more than a decade of practically zero interest rates, many companies have become dependent on debt. It also includes industry giants FTSE 100, And this is already proving to be quite a hindrance for some companies.

Even for companies that have successfully pared their balance sheets to keep debt servicing costs manageable, it may be challenging going forward. After all, external funding is much more restrictive in this new economic environment. But for companies that have already reached financial independence through free cash flow, the story is very different.

A debt-light, cash-generating enterprise is likely to be much more flexible in terms of the opportunities it faces in 2024. And if all of its competitors are mired in debt obligations, it may be far easier to steal market share. In my opinion, the next year will be full of disruption, where well-capitalized companies will reach new heights.

managing risk

Just because a company is debt-free, doesn’t mean it’s automatically a good investment. There are countless other factors that investors need to consider when making investment decisions. Also, don’t forget that debt is ultimately a tool. And when used correctly, it can be a powerful catalyst for growth.

Businesses can be remarkably resilient. Even seemingly lost causes can come back from the brink of bankruptcy and put a stop to rival companies encroaching on market share. Thus, a promising disruption may fail to live up to investors’ expectations.

It is important to keep these risk factors in mind when building and managing a portfolio. That’s why diversification is paramount to success. The losses of a failed investment thesis in 2024 may be offset by the potential success of other positions within the ISA portfolio.

