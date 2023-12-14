Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Stocks and government bonds advanced on Thursday as central banks in Europe diverged from the US, dealing a blow to market predictions of aggressive rate cuts early next year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent in New York and the Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent, leading global equity markets. Treasury yields fell sharply as new forecasts from Federal Reserve officials pointed to a cut to 0.75 percent next year, more than investors had expected. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“This is a bumper early Christmas present” from the Fed, said Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments.

But European stocks pared gains after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank rejected rising market expectations that they were ready to cut rates.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said there was “still some way to go” before inflation reached its target, while his ECB counterpart Christine Lagarde said there was “work to be done” to control inflation and “we have to We should not lower our vigilance towards consumers”. Price pressure.

However, traders were betting on European rates following a decline in the US in 2024. Swap markets were still betting on about six 0.25 percentage point rate cuts next year for both the Fed and the ECB and at least four rate cuts from the BoE.

The Europe Stoxx 600 index was 0.5 percent higher while the FTSE 100 was trading 1 percent higher in London. In bond markets, the yield on rate-sensitive two-year Treasuries fell 0.1 percentage point to 4.38 percent, while two-year German Bund yields, the eurozone benchmark, fell 0.09 percentage point to 2.56 percent.

Ten-year Bund yields fell 0.03 percentage points to 2.14 percent, the lowest level since March, while 10-year gilt yields were 0.06 percentage points lower at 3.77 percent.

“Powell’s comments overshadowed those of Lagarde and Bailey, despite the BoE and ECB trying to push back expectations of initial rate cuts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at RBC BlueBay Fixed Income.

The dollar weakened 0.9 percent against peers, while gold rose 0.5 percent to $2,037 a troy ounce.

Investors drew confidence from the Fed’s forecasts and Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s comments that the central bank “is likely to be at or near its peak for this tightening cycle”.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said the Fed had delivered “a significant turnaround.” , , From an emphasis on higher for the longer term to, now, higher for the shorter”.

Market expectations for an interest rate cut have largely changed in recent weeks after weaker-than-expected inflation and economic data boosted confidence that central banks will now aim to get inflation back to their 2 percent target. To bring about monetary policy has been tightened considerably. Markets were expecting the Fed to push back the number of price cuts next year.

Instead, “exactly the opposite happened”, said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “Surprisingly,” he said, Stock was “loving life.” “The Fed ignoring the market yesterday should certainly be a watershed moment for bond investors,” he said.

Sterling rose 0.8 percent to $1.2720 after the BOE said inflation had “some way to go” before reaching its target, while risks to its inflation forecast remained “skewed to the upside”.

“Although the Fed is starting to discuss the possibility of a rate cut, the options for the BoE are still only between holding or hiking,” said Matthew Landon, global market strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank.

“The market was beginning to smell a global pivot by central banks after the Fed took a decidedly dovish stance last night. “BOE did not follow this at all.”

