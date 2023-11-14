Stock up on farm-fresh goods at the ultimate Boulder and Longmont farmers markets

Visit the Boulder and Longmont Farmers Markets on Saturdays for the last markets of the season. (Boulder County Farmers Market/Courtesy Photo)

With this beautiful fall weather, it’s hard to believe that we’re going to our last on-street markets of the season this Saturday. In this season of gratitude, we can’t help but share our thanks to all of our customers who have made this market season indescribably perfect. Whether you wore your rain boots during the early summer storms, waited in line for a can of Palisade peaches, or hit every market these past seven months, your support of our local growers has helped our Has made a lasting impact on the local food system. As we gather outdoors for the last time, we look forward to celebrating an abundant market season with you this Saturday.

Stock Your Cellar, Pantry, and Freezer

Speaking of abundance, this weekend is the perfect time to stock up on storage crops. Expect to find good deals on bulk items like potatoes and onions that will keep you well fed throughout the winter months. Don’t forget about your pantry and freezer – you can continue to savor the flavors of summer with delicious canned foods, hot sauces and locally made products. Plus, it’s always helpful to have Colorado meat in the freezer whenever you feel like throwing together a hearty stew or meatloaf.

Freebies, games and gifts!

You could say we love to go out in style, so we couldn’t miss the opportunity to make these markets extra-special. In Boulder, we will be giving away a limited supply of free hot chocolate made with Bibamba chocolate, Five Freedoms Dairy Milk or Otis Oat Milk at our Market Info booth for our dairy-free friends. Longmont customers can visit the Firehouse Arts Center booth to screen print a free tote bag commemorating this season’s harvest and get a little extra tote space for their past market. There will be free face painting (for kids and adults) at both markets as well as a chance to win prizes for guessing the weight of this season’s most impressive squash.

Mark your calendars for the annual Winter Market taking place at the Boulder County Fairgrounds the first weekend in December. (Boulder County Farmers Market/Courtesy Photo)

Keep the market spirit alive this winter

Not ready to say goodbye? Luckily, you don’t have to do that! Join us for the annual Winter Market on December 2nd and 3rd for the best local shopping experience. With 150 vendors, there will be even more opportunities to stock up on winter produce and delicious local food before the end of the year. Plus, our impressive lineup of artisans will be there to fulfill all of your gift-buying needs – just be sure to pencil in some room in your budget to pick out something special for yourself (from personal experience).

Our online store will be available throughout the winter to help spark inspiration for your grocery list until the farmers markets return in April. There are still a few spots left in Longmont and Lafayette to participate in our Winter Market Share, which delivers eight weeks of local produce, protein and packaged items to a location near you. Secure your spot by ordering at shop.bcfm.org before November 20th. For those who prefer to purchase week to week, we offer custom ordering options throughout the year.

Recipe: Mashed Celery Root (Celeriac) and Potatoes

Boost your local produce savvy by bringing this mashed celery root and potatoes as a side dish to your next holiday celebration. This recipe makes 4 to 6 servings, but can easily be doubled to feed a hungry crowd.

Material

Two celery roots, remove outer skin and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 small potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ cup milk or water

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

salt to taste

guidance

Put grated celery root and potatoes in a vessel and cover with water. Cook on low flame until soft.

Drain the water from the pot, and mash the celery root and potatoes to your desired consistency.

Return the mash to the pot and reduce heat to low. Add garlic, milk/water, and butter or olive oil. Mix until hot.

Taste and add spices as per your choice. serve immediately.

Source: www.dailycamera.com