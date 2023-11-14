Stock traders take note: There’s hope for market timing after all

The S&P 500 SPX would be up more than 30% this year through November 8, but it would be eight particularly bad days for the US market. This is more than double the benchmark index’s real return of 14.1% at that time.

I point this out to provide additional perspective on a provocative report from DataTrac Research, which recently reported that the S&P 500’s return through November 8 was primarily due to its eight best trading days of the year.

This is important because if you only focus on what happens when you miss the best trading days, market timing can seem like a fool’s game. But that’s only half the story. The market timer can easily focus on the big gains while bypassing the days with the biggest losses.

In the real world, of course, no one is able to ignore all the good or all the bad days. But what if this was possible? The table below provides insight.

Return by 2023 11/8 standard deviation of daily returns buy and hold returns +14.1% 0.85 8 best days bypassing -1.5% 0.78 8 bypassing the worst days +30.5% 0.79 8 best and 8 worst days of sidelining +12.6% 0.72

Note that when you ignore both the best and worst days, you get close to equaling buy-and-hold returns, but with significantly less risk. As a result, you beat the market on a risk-adjusted basis.

But is there any realistic way for market timers to avoid the trading sessions with the biggest gains or the biggest losses – in other words, the most volatile trading sessions?

According to an academic study titled “Volatility-Managed Portfolios,” the surprising answer is “yes.” It was conducted by Alan Moreira of the University of Rochester and Tyler Muir of UCLA.

I wrote about this study several months ago, so I’ll briefly summarize its findings here. The professors found that the most volatile sessions on Wall Street occurred when groups gathered together. By reducing your equity exposure when volatility increases and restoring that exposure when volatility decreases, you have a good chance of bypassing many of the trading sessions with the biggest gains or biggest losses.

As a result, according to professors, you can beat the market on a risk-adjusted basis.

This year is a good example of how volatile sessions often come together. Of the 16 trading days so far this year that rank among either the best eight or the worst eight, six occurred in the 14-trading-session between March 3 and March 22.

The professor documents his findings with several statistical tests. But a simple way to appreciate what they found is provided by the accompanying chart, which focuses on all S&P 500 trading sessions since 1928.

Note that over this long period you actually beat the buy-and-hold strategy in raw, unadjusted terms by bypassing the best and worst days. And when you take into account the reduction in risk from avoiding the most volatile days, you beat the market by even more on a risk-adjusted basis. This is a winning combination.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee for audits. can be reached [email protected]

