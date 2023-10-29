Stock traders face important week as Apple steals Fed spotlight

(Bloomberg) — The Federal Reserve meeting is typically the stock-market story of the week. However, that is not the case this time, as investors are more focused on Apple Inc.’s Thursday earnings report than the central bank’s Wednesday interest rate decision.

Most read from Bloomberg

There is reason to worry about Apple. The world’s most valuable company, which represents 7.2% of the S&P 500 index, is facing declining smartphone sales, and one of its main suppliers is under investigation in China. Revenue is expected to decline for the fourth consecutive quarter, its longest such decline in more than two decades.

Other big tech companies have seen their shares decline after reporting solid earnings this month, so investors may not be forgiving if Apple shows weakness. The stock is already struggling, falling for the third consecutive month on a pace that hasn’t happened since the middle of last year’s selloff. The latest debacle has wiped off about $460 billion from the market value of a company that was previously valued at about $3 trillion.

“If the earnings quality for Big Tech companies deteriorates — which has been a big factor in supporting stocks this year — that could give stock bulls a chance to survive,” said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. One branch is left less.” an interview.

Apple is big enough to impact S&P 500 returns on its own, but it could impact other stocks as well. The market is volatile, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes down nearly 10% from their July peaks. The so-called Magnificent Seven technology companies – Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple, Meta Platform Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp. And Tesla Inc. Shares’ earnings report prompted a decline after giving a boost to the surge. Through July.

Of course, the Fed’s decision is still big news. While traders broadly expect the central bank to keep rates steady, they will be listening carefully to what Chairman Jerome Powell says at a press conference later, looking for clues on the path forward and the economic outlook.

Other big events are also in the calendar in the coming days. Just hours before Wednesday’s rates decision, the U.S. Treasury will announce a plan to sell bonds and notes to refinance maturing government debt, known as refunding. Another surge in sales could push yields higher again and put pressure on growth stocks, whose present value of future profits will be eroded as rates rise.

But tech earnings have played a bigger role in share price movements recently, generally for the worse. Three of the five largest technology-related companies reported so far declined the day after results.

Tesla stock fell more than 9% on Oct. 19, the day after the electric-vehicle maker missed profit and sales estimates. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk downplayed growth expectations amid declining demand and rising interest rates. Shares of Google owner Alphabet fell nearly 10% on Oct. 25, a day after the company reported lower-than-expected profit in its cloud-services business, which management blamed on customers reining in budgets.

However, both Amazon.com and Microsoft rallied in the wake of their earnings, driven by strong results in their cloud-computing businesses.

For investors, the problem is that the biggest tech companies have been responsible for much of the S&P 500’s gains this year, helping to offset weakness in real estate, financial and health care stocks. So bulls will have to figure out where the profits will come from if Big Tech stocks continue to fall.

The thing is, none of the biggest tech companies other than Tesla have actually reported bad earnings. Take the alphabet. The search giant is seeing improvement in the digital-advertising business, which dominates its revenue, leading to better-than-expected profits and sales. Or Meta, which beat profit and revenue estimates, but the stock also fell after Chief Financial Officer Susan Lee’s comments about economic uncertainty on the company’s earnings call.

According to Eric Bailey, executive managing director of wealth management at Steward Partners Global Advisory, the jittery reactions are a sign that after this year’s rally, stocks are priced for perfection, making any bout of weakness a reason to sell. Is.

“I’m concerned about the risk of prolonged high rates, which puts a cap on investment in Big Tech because of fears that big stocks are falling,” he said. Bailey used the latest pullback to buy shares of Amazon.com but is still waiting for further declines in Apple and Alphabet’s multiples.

Heading into earnings season, the Nasdaq 100 was trading at about 24 times expected profits, above the average of 21 times over the past decade. Five of the seven largest tech companies were priced above 28.

“Clients perceive their losses more than their gains,” said Dana D’Auria, co-CIO of Envestnet Inc. But if stock market concerns increase, Big Tech may still be the inevitable beneficiary as they are known. As a risk-free, defensive play.”

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com