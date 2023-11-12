Stock tips from TikTok? This forum is full of financial advice, good and bad.

A TikTok influencer disguised himself as a 7-year-old boy wearing pigtails to highlight investing advice. Another rated a sector of S&P 500 investment funds in 56 seconds. The third presented the ultimate Chipotle hack: a kind of reverse-engineered burrito that costs four dollars.

TikTok has emerged as an unexpected mecca for personal finance advice under the hashtag fintok. Content creators with handles like @YourRichBFF and @JohneFinance have amassed millions of followers and millions of views with quick, breathless videos, often less than a minute, on everything from credit card rewards to haircut costs to cryptocurrency. Give tips.

Generally like TikTok, Fintok also trends among the youth. Many content creators are in their 20s or early 30s. They market themselves not so much on the basis of academic credentials or professional training but on life experience and relatability: a self-made millionaire at age 30. A six-figure saver at age 25.

In WallStreetGene’s September survey, three-quarters of Gen Z respondents said they learned about personal finance from social media, especially TikTok.

Financial advice offered on TikTok under the hashtag fintok ranges from benign to potentially risky.

Most FinTalk content seems innocuous, even inspirational: Who couldn’t use some help balancing their budget?

But some videos offer potentially risky advice about investments, insurance and taxes, topics best left to professionals.

“It’s scary, because it’s so unregulated,” said Katherine Valega, a certified financial planner in Boston, Massachusetts. “And people who post, you click, and they may have paid off student loans, but in most cases they don’t have any credentials.”

So then, where to draw the line between good fintech and bad?

Thousands of TikTok videos offer positive, encouraging advice to young spenders and savers: How to Write a Monthly Budget. How to start an emergency fund. Where to find high-yield savings. Basics of investing.

Checkbook math, as the subject was once known, eludes many young Americans. In a 2022 survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education, only 14% of adults said they had access to financial education in high school, and 15% said in college. It seems like most of us learn it at work, from a mentor, or on our own.

Michaela Allocca, 28, entered the workforce with a finance degree, but little understanding of personal finance. Now, she shares what she’s learned on TikTok.

“I didn’t know what to do with my salary. I didn’t know if I should invest beyond my 401(k) match,” she said. “I didn’t have any real, trustworthy resources to go to, so I didn’t know how to navigate all this stuff “

Eloka figured it out. She amassed $100,000 in savings by the time she was 25, earning a five-figure salary. Today, she posts on TikTok as @BreakYourBudget, with over 800,000 views with short videos about improving a resume, handling workplace emotions, renting vs. buying, and opening CDs (but not the musical kind). More followers are added.

Like many successful fintech creators, Eloka sells personal-finance templates, dashboards, and courses. He has published a book titled “Own Your Money”. She also earns income from branding deals, creating videos that act as both advice and advertisements, and which are labeled as such.

Their video on certificates of deposit references a payments partner, Ally Bank. A post on credit card rewards cites Credit Karma.

Alloka said she has learned to walk the line between giving gentle financial tips and giving investment advice, which she sees as the province of trained advisors.

“I generally shy away from talking in too much depth about investing,” she said. “I don’t know your life, so while I can say you should invest in this or that ETF, I can’t really do that in good conscience.”

Fintech influencers occupy a gray area between tips and advice

Eloka is in a gray area in the field of investment advice and financial planning. Certified financial planners have specialized training, just like accountants and lawyers.

In contrast, Christine Kiefer, senior director of investor education at FINRA, the financial industry regulatory authority, said, “Many social media experts don’t have more training or experience on a particular topic than you.”

For many TikTok viewers, formal credentials don’t matter much. It appears that successful influencers don’t trade on pedigree, even if they have it.

A top host, Vivian Tu, is a University of Chicago graduate, former JPMorgan trader and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.

However, on TikTok, she’s Vivian, your rich BFF, “Ex-Wall Streeter Helping You Get Rich,” smiling in a photo she’s a fan of with lots of cash.

Another Fintok influencer, Pari Bafna, offers only this modest claim: “I’m a real person.”

Industry experts say that if young TikTok viewers don’t care about the authenticity of content creators, they should at least consider the risks present in the content.

A 50-second video that encourages viewers to rip out a CD or open a high-yield savings account would seem to have little downside. On the other hand, a post that promotes an individual stock may bring sadness or grief.

Kevin J., a certified financial planner in New York City. “There is ambiguity between financial coaching and financial advice,” Brady said. “Financial coaching, not specific investing advice: Here’s how to budget. Here’s how to pay off your debt.”

Brady said viewers should be wary of posts that provide specific instructions on investments or taxes.

“I’m not saying TikTok is automatically wrong, but be more cautious. That’s the thing where you can really go wrong,” he said.

“Social media is public, but finance is personal.”

Financial planning is a dialogue between the planner and the client who provides advice tailored to the individual. By comparison, TikTok is mostly a one-way street.

“Social media is public, but finance is personal,” Kiefer said. “So we really need to think about whether what’s right for someone else might also be right for our own situation.”

TikTok has one undeniable advantage over the financial planning industry: It offers advice for free.

Still, TikTok users have other options.

The government offers many free resources for financial planning, including tools from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Commission on Financial Literacy and Education.

Public libraries can be a reliable resource on consumer finances. And FINRA has a personal finance page.

“It’s OK to have one source, the Internet and social media,” Kiefer said. “It shouldn’t be your only source.”

