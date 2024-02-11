Stock-Split Watch: Is MicroStrategy Next? , The Motley Fool

Stock splits are a magician’s feat for most investors. They don’t change the essence of the stock being split, but somehow make everything more accessible and, by some measures, more exciting.

You are simply cutting up ownership of the same business into different numbers of pieces, usually increasing the number of shares and decreasing the stock prices. The total value of the stocks or holdings in your brokerage account remains the same. For example, let’s say you own a stock that’s worth $400 per share. If the board of directors decides to execute a 4-for-1 stock split, you will now own four shares worth $100.

But all this is not smoke of calculations and a mirror of public psychology. Not every investor has the option to purchase fractional shares, and it is more comfortable to track stock prices in a comfortable price range.

Stock splits make headlines, but the real interest lies in why companies take this step. It’s often fair to view a stock split as a vote of confidence in a company’s future, suggesting that its leaders expect share prices to continue rising from their already large price tags.

On that note, data analytics experts micro strategy (MSTR 9.95%) Seems like a reasonable stock-split candidate. A bold strategy shift has essentially turned the stock into a direct cryptocurrency investment, and its share prices now sit just above $500.

Should you be keeping a close eye on the stock-split calendar in hopes of seeing the MicroStrategy name pop up soon? Let’s examine the situation with MicroStrategy.

A checkered stock-split history

MicroStrategy isn’t entirely new to the stock-splitting arena. The company has already divided its shares twice. Bitcoin (BTC 0.82%) even exists:

date stock-split ratio 31 July 2002 1 for 10 27 January 2000 2-for-1

The first split was made in the heyday of the dot-com bubble, shortly before the pop. After entering the public markets in the summer of 1998 with a $734 million market cap and a $106 share price, the stock started the new millennium at $210 per share.

MicroStrategy was buying up small data-analytics companies, spending millions of dollars on lavish parties and advertisements for the 2000 Super Bowl. The share price quickly tripled again after the split, causing MicroStrategy’s market cap to rise to $24.7 billion for a spectacular moment in March 2000. It wasn’t the biggest tech company by long, but MicroStrategy’s market cap was on par with such promising upstarts. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) at that time.

At the same time the dot-com bubble burst. Free-flow financing for questionable online business ideas ended, with drastic consequences for the entire tech sector – MicroStrategy included.

By the end of 2001, nasdaq composite (^IXIC 1.25%) The index had fallen 58% from that all-time high. MicroStrategy’s price dropped 99%, reducing the market cap to $370 million and the stock price to $4.54 per share. So founder, CEO and Chairman Michael Saylor swallowed the bitter pill of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, moving shares out of penny-stock territory and ensuring compliance with the minimum stock-price requirements of a Nasdaq listing.

This is not your grandfather’s microstrategy

MicroStrategy’s stock-split history shows that the company once caught up in a whirlwind of tech excitement faced the harsh realities of a market correction. I find it touching that Michael Saylor led his company through those miserable years and is still at the helm today as Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy.

But today’s microstrategy is completely different from what it was at the turn of the century. The company has boldly moved towards becoming a significant player in the cryptocurrency space, converting most of its cash reserves into Bitcoin and raising more funds through various means to further grow its Bitcoin portfolio. This strategy uniquely positions MicroStrategy at the intersection of business-intelligence software and digital-asset investing — and crypto exposure explains nearly all of the stock’s recent gains.

As the landscape of finance and technology continues to evolve, MicroStrategy stands at an exciting juncture. The stock has quadrupled since the end of 2022, mirroring and outpacing Bitcoin’s 166% gain over the same period.

MicroStrategy forecast: Cloudy with possibility of stock split

So another stock split is starting to look likely. Such a move would signal confidence in the company’s future trajectory amid the volatile sectors of tech and cryptocurrency.

Now, Saylor may be dragging his feet on stock-split decisions because he’s unsure about reminding investors of his company’s unpleasant split history. But so did everyone else in the dot-com bubble, including Amazon and Apple. Both of those former market stalwarts have recently gone back to stock-splitting, setting a pleasant example for other dot-bomb survivors.

In this new era, stock splitting can serve many purposes for microstrategy. In addition to adjusting share prices to more accessible levels, this could potentially increase investor interest in a company that spans two fast-growing sectors.

It might be unhealthy to hold your breath until Saylor MicroStrategy announces a stock split, but I wouldn’t bet against it either. If you want a thinner, smoother version of MicroStrategy’s stock it might make sense to keep an eye on that calendar of upcoming stock splits. Again, splits don’t actually increase shareholder value, but they certainly make a lot of headlines. Whether or not a third split helps MicroStrategy owners, that moment in the Wall Street spotlight might come to Michael Saylor’s mind.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Anders Bylund holds positions at Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions on Amazon and Apple and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends the Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com