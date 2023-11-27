Stock Markets Today: China, Weight Loss, Treasuries, Supply Chains, Israel Hamas

Good morning. It’s a risk off start to the week in markets, the Biden administration looks to strengthen supply chains and a longtime Novo Nordisk bull says there’s too much hype around weight loss drugs. Here’s what people are talking about. — Sofia Horta e Costa

There’s a risk-off tone to markets to start the week after data in China showed industrial companies are struggling to generate better profit growth, a sign of weak domestic demand and a reminder of the country’s fragile economic recovery. The narrative for iron ore keeps swinging between China property stimulus (bullish) and Beijing’s resolve to clamp down on speculation (bearish). A conundrum. Meanwhile, after the bounce back in Treasuries this month, many US debt watchers say the path is clearing for a real revival in the market. The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is showing a positive return for the year after spending chunks of 2023 underwater, helped by slowing inflation and measured jobs growth. US stock-index futures are pointing to a softer open in New York while gold has climbed to the highest since May. Oil is down a fourth day before this week’s delayed OPEC+ meeting.