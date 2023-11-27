November 27, 2023
Stock Markets Today: China, Weight Loss, Treasuries, Supply Chains, Israel Hamas


Good morning. It’s a risk off start to the week in markets, the Biden administration looks to strengthen supply chains and a longtime Novo Nordisk bull says there’s too much hype around weight loss drugs. Here’s what people are talking about. — Sofia Horta e Costa

There’s a risk-off tone to markets to start the week after data in China showed industrial companies are struggling to generate better profit growth, a sign of weak domestic demand and a reminder of the country’s fragile economic recovery. The narrative for iron ore keeps swinging between China property stimulus (bullish) and Beijing’s resolve to clamp down on speculation (bearish). A conundrum. Meanwhile, after the bounce back in Treasuries this month, many US debt watchers say the path is clearing for a real revival in the market. The Bloomberg US Treasury Index is showing a positive return for the year after spending chunks of 2023 underwater, helped by slowing inflation and measured jobs growth. US stock-index futures are pointing to a softer open in New York while gold has climbed to the highest since May. Oil is down a fourth day before this week’s delayed OPEC+ meeting.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue to cross US

Healthcare virtual assistants market revenue to reach US$33 billion

November 27, 2023
Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk could make prices flexible

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk could make prices flexible

November 27, 2023

You may have missed

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue to cross US

Healthcare virtual assistants market revenue to reach US$33 billion

November 27, 2023
Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk could make prices flexible

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk could make prices flexible

November 27, 2023
He wrote an 'escape plan' to quit his job and go to an island. She is now earning around $300,000 per year

He wrote an ‘escape plan’ to quit his job and go to an island. She is now earning around $300,000 per year

November 27, 2023
This is the new crypto network used to finance Hamas' fight against Israel: Report

This is the new crypto network used to finance Hamas’ fight against Israel: Report

November 27, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Pope Francis is receiving intravenous antibiotics for lung inflammation

November 27, 2023
SASE and Zero-Trust synergy for critical infrastructure

SASE and Zero-Trust synergy for critical infrastructure

November 27, 2023