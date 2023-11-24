Stock markets sluggish after Thanksgiving. National

Global stock markets wobbled in weak trading on Friday as Wall Street opened for only half the session due to the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

European shares led modest gains in London after spending most of the day in the red on a stronger pound and profit-booking.

“The common adage is that when the United States sneezes the world catches a cold – in the latest case, it appears that when the US is on holiday, global markets hit the snooze button,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Let’s press.”

Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed early on Friday.

The Dow closed 0.3 percent higher, while the S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.1 percent.

Among individual companies, shares of Nvidia fell 1.9 percent on a news report that it was delaying the launch of a new AI chip for China.

While trading is traditionally light, “the Friday after Thanksgiving also means it’s Black Friday, which is why the business media is going to be paying a lot of attention to the retail industry,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O. ‘Hare said.

American shoppers flock to stores for bargains during the annual pre-Christmas “Black Friday” sales event, followed by the new “Cyber ​​Monday.”

Consumers are expected to be more price-conscious this year, still troubled by stubborn inflation and the lingering effects of the pandemic’s upheaval.

Asian traders were expecting new steps to help China’s troubled property sector after authorities called on banks to provide support.

Equities have rallied in recent weeks on optimism that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates again this cycle, as inflation is slowing and the economy is showing signs of easing without falling into recession.

And while the minutes of the bank’s most recent policy meeting echoed decision makers’ warning that borrowing costs will remain high for some time, they are expected to cut in 2024.

Losses in Asia trade were led by Hong Kong, which rose during the week, while Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok were also down.

Tokyo rose as dealers held on to Thursday’s Asian gains, while the yen rose against the dollar as Japanese inflation rose again, fueling speculation the central bank will move away from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Oil prices fell on Friday, extending a two-day losing streak that followed OPEC’s decision to postpone a key meeting by four days due to a dispute over production quotas.

Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this year announced a cut of one million barrels per day until 2024 to support prices, and there were expectations that Riyadh was planning to extend it or cut even more.

However, African countries are said to be holding back, leading to a standoff.

The cuts come as prices continue to fall due to a surge in non-OPEC supply, rising US stockpiles and easing concerns about the effects of the Israel-Hamas war.

– Key figures around 1915 GMT –

New York – DOW: up 0.3 percent at 35,390.15 (closed)

New York – S&P 500: up 0.1 percent at 4,559.34 (Close)

New York – Nasdaq: down 0.1 percent at 14,250.85 (Close)

LONDON – FTSE 100: Up 0.1 percent at 7,488.20 (Close)

PARIS – CAC 40: up 0.2 percent at 7,292.80 (close)

FRANKFURT – DAX: up 0.2 percent at 16,029.49 (close)

Euro Stoxx 50: up 0.3 percent at 4,372.10 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent at 33,625.53 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: down 2.0 percent at 17,559.42 (closed)

SHANGHAI – COMPOSITE: down 0.7 percent at 3,040.97 (close)

Euro/Dollar: Up from $1.0905 on Thursday at $1.0946

Dollar/yen: down from 149.56 yen to 149.48 yen

Pound/Dollar: Up from $1.2534 at $1.2610

Euro/pound: down from 87.00 pence to 86.77 pence

Brent North Sea crude: down 1.0 percent at $80.58 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: down 2.0 percent at $75.54 per barrel

Source: www.rrdailyherald.com