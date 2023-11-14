Stock market winners and losers are already emerging from the next extreme weather cycle

Morgan Stanley said that prices in the market have started rising under the influence of the new El Nino weather pattern.

Utilities and chocolate stocks have already fallen so far this year and insurance stocks have risen.

Mentions of “El Nino” are also increasing in earnings conference calls.

Markets are starting to price in on the impact of the next extreme weather cycle – and it’s sending stocks on a divergence path.

That’s because the upcoming El Niño event has come into sharp focus, allowing Wall Street to predict who the top winners and losers might be. In fact, mentions of “El Nino” are already on the rise in earnings calls.

“Extreme weather events are becoming more widespread and stronger,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Javier Martínez de Olcos wrote in a note issued Tuesday. “The micro effects are rising, and stocks are diverging. If the increased sanctions through the Panama Canal become more intense, the macro effects are likely to increase inflation.”

This is because the dry Panama Canal does not hold enough water to allow as many ships to pass through the waterway as there used to be.

Utilities, chemicals, global food retail, and chocolate are four stocks that have already perished this year. On the other hand, insurance stocks as well as Brazilian sugar and ethanol producers are trading significantly higher.

Meanwhile, global utilities trading has been more or less flat, while freight and shipping stocks have started to decline.

Stocks potentially affected by El Nino Bloomberg, More

In addition to stocks, the impact of the forecasts has also been felt on commodities such as olive oil, cocoa and orange juice.

Overall, analysts believe the hot weather is hurting crops. As the holidays approach, chocolate is becoming more expensive due to the shortage in supply of cocoa beans and rising cocoa prices.

Grains such as corn, wheat and sugar are also becoming more expensive, which will hurt Latin American food and beverage companies that rely on those commodities for their products.

“El Nino has been confirmed and is stronger than normal,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote. “Upstream impacts of El Nino are spreading across regions and supply chains.”

Furthermore, when crops suffer damage, it impacts the demand for chemicals such as fertilizers.

The impact on utilities is more diverse, hurting some parts of the world but benefiting others. In Latin America, excess wind and rainfall is great for power generation. There have been more power outages due to forest fires in America.

Meanwhile, insurance companies are seeing higher hurricane activity in Southern California and dry conditions in the western United States and Australia, which means the reinsurance industry (providers of insurance for insurance companies) is likely to get more business.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com