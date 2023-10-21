October 23, 2023
Stock market volatility indicator is indicating a trough in the S&P 500


Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • The stock market volatility gauge is indicating a trough in the S&P 500.

  • CBOE Volatility Index futures indicated more uncertainty about the near term than the longer term.

  • This type of lagging is generally associated with low scores in the stock market.

The CBOE Volatility Index is one of the market’s favorite fear gauges, and it’s flashing an unusual signal that could indicate a low point in stocks.

Futures contracts tied to the volatility index, also known as the VIX, track the expected amount of market volatility.

Generally, the futures curve slopes upward, reflecting greater uncertainty about the short term than the long term.

But on Thursday it turned upside down.

This happens when the second-month futures move below the next month’s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And such so-called pullback is usually associated with a trough in the S&P 500.

This raises more concerns about where the stock market is headed amid a recession, bond market collapse and rapidly rising geopolitical risks.

But contrarian investors may also see this as a sign that the market has gotten so bad that the stock has finally bottomed, which they will see as a buying opportunity.

In September, the volatility index traded at post-pandemic lows, indicating a strong bull market and looming recession fears.

But in the past few weeks, a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, a still-furious Fed, and continued volatility in bonds have filled the market with new uncertainty.

In a note issued Thursday, Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok wrote that credit volatility has increased recently and remains above pre-pandemic levels.

