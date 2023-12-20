Shares around the world rose after Wall Street edged higher on Wednesday amid hopes that Japan’s move to ease interest rates for investors could trigger similar trends in the rest of the world.

Futures for both the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials were virtually unchanged.

Britain’s inflation unexpectedly fell to 3.9% in November from 4.6% in October, falling to its lowest level since 2021. The cold reading boosted UK shares, with the FTSE 100 opening 1.3% higher at 7,733.90.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.1% to 16,757.25. The country’s consumer sentiment is expected to improve with the start of the new year, with the consumer sentiment index for January rising to -25.1 points from a revised -27.6 points last month, a survey on Wednesday showed. Meanwhile, Germany’s producer prices fell 7.9% in November from a year earlier, more than expected.

In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 16 points to 7,586.45.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.5% to 33,675.94, building on gains from Tuesday, despite Japan suffering a slight decline in its export performance for the first time in three months in November, the world’s third-largest economy. There is a worrying recession.

Exports to China, Japan’s biggest single market, fell 2.2%, while shipments to the US rose 5.3% from a year earlier. Total imports fell nearly 12%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.4% to 16,580.00, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 1% to 2,902.11 after China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged in a monthly setting on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.7% to 7,537.90, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8% to 2,614.30. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.5%, while India’s Sensex fell 0.6%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,768.37, just 0.6% shy of its record set nearly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 37,557.92, setting a record for the fifth consecutive day, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% to 15,003.22.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 15% since late October on hopes that a similar, easier approach to interest rates could soon hit Wall Street.

With inflation down from its peak two summers ago and the economy still growing, expectations are growing for the Federal Reserve to move away from its campaign to dramatically raise interest rates in 2024.

The hope is that the Fed can overcome what was previously seen as an almost impossible tightrope by first getting inflation under control through higher interest rates and then cutting rates before the economy is pushed into recession. .

A report on Tuesday showed that the housing industry appears to be in stronger shape than expected. Homebuilders built more homes in November than expected, nearly 200,000 more at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Some Fed officials appear to be more cautious about the possibility of a rate cut following Powell’s comments last week. For example, on Friday, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it was “too early to even think” about whether rates would be cut in March.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.90% from 3.93% late Tuesday. It was above 5% in October, its highest level since 2007 and putting heavy downward pressure on the stock market.

In other deals, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 70 cents to $74.64 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 56 cents to $79.79 a barrel.

The US dollar declined to 143.56 JPY from 143.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0961 from $1.0980.

Source: www.sandiegouniontribune.com