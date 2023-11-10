Stock market today: World stocks fall after bond market returns on Wall Street

HONG KONG (AP) — Stocks around the world fell Friday as a rise in bond market yields once again weighed on Wall Street after a respite from major market movements.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.5% to 15,271.76 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7% to 7,066.30. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% to 7,396.25. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

European Bank President Christine Lagarde and the head of Germany’s Bundesbank were due to speak in an update later on Friday on the likely direction of EU monetary policy after the ECB made 10 consecutive hikes following a broad decline in inflation late last month. Kept its key interest rate unchanged. 4.3%.

In Asian trading, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1.8% to 17,203.26 and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.5% to 3,038.97.

The financial services business of ICBC, China’s biggest bank, said this week it was hit by a ransomware attack that reportedly disrupted trading in the U.S. Treasury market.

Currency traders look at monitors in the foreign exchange dealing room at the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Asian shares have retreated on Wall Street after bond market yields rose once again. The lack of wide price swings ended with the decline amid a brief respite from market-stirring data releases. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Photo: Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon

The New York-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services handles trading and other services for financial institutions. It said it had isolated the affected systems and the business would be cleaned up by Thursday. It is unclear how much impact the attack had on Treasury market trading.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 6,976.50. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.2% to 32,568.11. Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.4% and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.5%.

On Thursday, Wall Street’s longest winning streak in two decades ended as the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The Dow industrials lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9%.

Earlier Thursday, stocks were higher and the S&P 500 was expected to reach its longest winning streak in 19 years. But it fell sharply as Treasury yields rose after a report that suggested the US job market remained remarkably solid. It rose further after the US government announced the results of a $24 billion sale in Treasury bonds and cut interest rates after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed believes high inflation is not fully justified. And “will not hesitate” to increase even more. under control.

The 10-year Treasury yield was 4.61% early Friday, up from 4.50% late Wednesday.

Higher rates and yields have been the main drivers for the stock market for months as they hurt prices for investments, slowing the economy and increasing pressure on the financial system.

A sharp rise in 10-year yields that began in the summer sent the S&P 500 down 10% from its high of the year. The yield rose above 5% to reach its highest level since 2007, as it equaled the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate, which is above 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001.

In the oil market, crude oil prices recovered the big losses seen at the beginning of the week.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose 56 cents to $76.30 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Thursday it closed 41 cents higher at $75.74 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 67 cents to $80.68 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 151.41 JPY from 151.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.0674 from $1.0666.

Source: kstp.com