Stock market today: World stocks and oil prices fall ahead of US economic update

BANGKOK (AP) — World stocks and crude oil prices fell ahead of an update on the state of the U.S. economy last quarter.

US futures were also lower.

Preliminary US economic growth data for July-September is due on Thursday. The government is expected to post strong growth that highlights the durability of consumer and business spending despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool expansion.

Higher interest rates and bond yields are weighing heavily on stocks and the housing market, where mortgage rates have reached their highest level since 2000. The Fed’s hope is to control the economy to reduce inflation, but not so much that it causes inflation. A deep recession.

Uncertainty over the US economic outlook, war in the Middle East and other threats are looming over world markets.

Germany’s DAX fell 1.4% to 14,681.30 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.8% to 6,863.37. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,365.02.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has moved back toward 5%. It stood at 4.97% early Thursday after falling to 4.82% late Tuesday.

In Asian trading on Thursday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.1% to 30,601.78 and the Kospi in Seoul fell 2.7% to 2,299.08.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2% to 17,044.61, while the Shanghai Composite Index recovered 0.5% to 2,988.30, recovering early losses.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 6,812.30. The SET in Bangkok fell 2.2%, while Taiwan’s Taiex fell 1.7%.

Steeply rising Treasury yields have been dragging down the stock market since the summer. The 10-year yield is matching the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate, which is above 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001 as the central bank tries to get inflation under control.

Higher yields push down the prices of stocks and other investments while slowing borrowing and increasing pressure on the financial system. They have the biggest impact on stocks that are considered expensive or those whose investors have had to wait the longest for big growth.

In the oil market, U.S. benchmark crude fell $1.23 to $84.16 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, a barrel of US crude increased by $ 1.65 and closed at $ 85.39.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell $1.23 to $87.89 a barrel. On Wednesday it jumped by $2.06 to reach $90.13 per barrel.

US oil rose above $93 last month, and has bounced up and down since then, amid concerns that the latest Israel-Hamas war could disrupt supplies from Iran or other big oil-producing countries.

However, an increase in conflict will not necessarily lead to higher oil prices. Prices also fell on Thursday after Israeli troops and tanks launched an hour-long ground raid into northern Gaza overnight.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 150.28 JPY from 150.23 yen on expectations that Japan’s central bank will not change its long-standing near-zero interest rate stance at a policy meeting next week.

The gap between the minus 0.1% Japanese benchmark rate and much higher rates in the US and elsewhere has pushed the dollar’s value sharply higher against the yen. To some extent, this is a boon for export manufacturers who book huge profits in yen in their home countries, but it reduces the purchasing power of the currency for imports.

The euro weakened to $1.0540 from $1.0568.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com