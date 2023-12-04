Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains on Monday as stocks closed lower ahead of some key reports on the job market this week that could provide more insight into the Federal Reserve’s thinking about interest rates.

The S&P 500 closed 0.5% lower. The benchmark index was having its best month in more than a year, and on Friday hit its highest level since March 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%.

Treasury yields rose broadly, putting some pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.25% from 4.21% late Friday.

Technology and communications services companies were the biggest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.4%, Nvidia fell 2.7%, Meta Platform fell 1.5% and Netflix fell 2.5%.

Alaska Air Group fell 14.2% after announcing it would buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1 billion in cash and the assumption of debt. The deal will test the Biden administration as it fights consolidation in the airline sector.

Spotify rose 7.5% after announcing its third round of layoffs this year. Uber gained 2.2% after the ride-hailing service was nominated to join the S&P 500 index.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 24.85 points to 4,569.78. The Dow fell 41.06 points to 36,204.44 and the Nasdaq fell 119.54 points to 14,185.49.

Markets in Europe and Asia closed with mixed sentiment.

US crude oil prices fell 1.4%. Oil prices have declined recently, which has helped ease inflationary pressures.

Wall Street is coming off a solid week and a strong November on hopes that inflation is slowing enough for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Investors are also hoping that the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession.

Investors will get several important updates on the economy this week, including reports on the services sector and the jobs market.

The Institute of Supply Management will release its November report on the services sector on Tuesday. The sector is a major component in the US economy and accounts for the majority of the country’s jobs. The report can provide more information about consumer spending and the job market.

Wall Street will get several reports this week focused on the broader employment picture in the US. The government will release its October update on job openings on Tuesday and a weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday.

Investors will keep a close eye on the government’s monthly jobs report for November, due on Friday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs last month. They estimate the unemployment rate will remain stable at 3.9%.

The labor market in the US remains strong, even as the Fed has sharply raised interest rates to fight inflation by slowing the entire economy. Inflation has been falling since mid-2022. The central bank stopped raising rates after the most recent increase in late July.

Wall Street expects rates to remain stable through early 2024, when the Fed could start cutting interest rates from their highest levels in two decades. The Fed’s next decision on rates will come after the conclusion of their next two-day meeting on December 13.

“We are expecting a calm, or at least a consensus, outcome from the Federal Reserve meeting and so the trends that have been in place are more likely to continue,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at the US bank. Money management.

Source: apnews.com