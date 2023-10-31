Stock market today: Wall Street trends higher ahead of earnings, economic data

TOKYO – Wall Street rose modestly early Tuesday as markets focused on more corporate earnings while awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates due Wednesday.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each rose 0.3% before the bell.

Caterpillar fell more than 4% before the market opened Tuesday after the heavy machine maker posted its latest earnings. The company beat Wall Street targets but saw a decline in backorders, sending investors fleeing.

JetBlue fell 7% in the premarket after posting a bigger loss than analysts expected, blaming weather and higher fuel prices. Lawyers for the New York airline will also hold talks with the US Justice Department in court on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is suing to block JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines, after ending the partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines.

Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report profits this week. That includes Apple’s latest quarterly report on Thursday. Because it is the most valuable stock on Wall Street, it is also the most influential stock on the S&P 500.

Later on Tuesday the US government will release data on employment costs for the July-September quarter. Workers are fighting for higher pay increases, but the Fed is concerned that excessively high wage increases could lead to inflation. Additionally, the Conference Board will also release its Consumer Confidence Index for October.

The Fed’s policy statement and an update on nationwide jobs numbers will come on Wednesday. One way the Federal Reserve could accomplish the delicate balancing act of slowing the economy without causing a recession is if it reduces the number of job openings without requiring waves of layoffs.

Friday brings the jobs report for October, typically one of the most anticipated stores of economic data.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen weakened against the dollar after the Bank of Japan changed its language on government bond yields, allowing yields on 10-year bonds to rise above 1%, instead of a more strictly set limit. Called “reference point”.

But the central bank kept its long-term benchmark interest rate at minus 0.1%. This is a different path from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks which have been tightening their monetary policies to combat inflation.

This has caused the Japanese yen to weaken dramatically, increasing the value of Japanese exporters’ foreign earnings in local currency. On Tuesday, the dollar rose to 150.71 JPY from 149.10 yen.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 30,858.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 6,780.70. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.4% to 2,277.99. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.7% to 17,112.48, while the Shanghai Composite fell about 0.1% to 3,018.77.

At midday in Europe, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.1%, Germany’s DAX was up about 0.6% and Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.5%.

In other trading Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 61 cents to $82.92 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 3.8% to $82.31 on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 59 cents to $86.94 a barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0656 from $1.0617.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com