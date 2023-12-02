NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading Friday on Wall Street as the market posted its best month in more than a year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after swinging between small gains and losses in early trading. The benchmark index is on track to extend its four-week winning streak. As of 12:10 p.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 36,164. The Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Industrial shares were the biggest gainers. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar rose 1.6% and railroad operator Union Pacific rose 2.3%.

European markets remained higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

Wall Street had a mixed batch of late earnings reports and financial updates to review. Computer maker Dell fell 5.3% after giving investors a lower-than-expected revenue forecast. Beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty rose 11.4% after reporting better-than-expected results.

Investors were facing an otherwise quiet day in a week that included few major economic reports.

Markets rallied steadily higher for most of November as investors grew hopeful that the Federal Reserve would finally raise interest rates in its fight to control inflation. Recent economic data support that view.

On Thursday, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation showed a cooling last month. Inflation has been declining overall since mid-2022 when the Fed began aggressively raising its benchmark interest rates. This was followed by mostly encouraging updates on economic growth and consumer confidence, raising hopes that the Fed will achieve its desired “soft landing,” which involves reducing inflation without plunging the economy into recession.

A government report on Friday showed construction spending continued to rise in October, topping economists’ growth forecasts. Wall Street will get several updates on the job market next week, including the government’s closely watched monthly employment report for November.

Wall Street expects the Fed to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at its next meeting in December and into early 2024. Investors are also increasingly betting that the central bank will start cutting rates by mid-2024.

Treasury yields are falling broadly amid sentiment that the Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy has run out and is potentially headed for a reversal. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 4.26% from 4.34% late Thursday. It was as high as 5.00% in October.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell to 4.61% from 4.70% late Thursday.

The fall in bond yields has helped ease pressure on stocks, especially technology stocks.

Oil prices have remained relatively stable and broadly low for several months, as have US gasoline prices. This is helping to reduce the pressure of rising prices on American households and businesses.

Investors entered December on track to end the year with solid gains. The S&P 500 is up more than 19% in 2023 and the Nasdaq Composite is up 36%. Stocks of smaller companies also recently moved higher for the year following the market’s recent rally. The Russell 2000 index is now up more than 5% for the year.

