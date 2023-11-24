Stocks opened little changed on Wall Street as trading resumed in the US after the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%. The markets will close early today at 1 pm. There was a mixed trend in stocks in Europe and Asia. Oil prices fell. Investors will be watching to see how U.S. retailers perform at the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season with Black Friday, given growing concerns that spending could slow amid declining savings, rising credit card debt and inflationary pressures. Is.

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks in Europe and Asia were mixed Friday after U.S. markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Germany’s DAX was almost unchanged at 15,998.44, while the CAC 40 in Paris was similarly flat at 7,279.03. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 7,453.40.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.1% ahead of Friday’s half-day trading session. On Wednesday, before the holiday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

It’s been a quiet week for data releases, but Japan reported its consumer inflation rose for the first time in four months, with increased tourism leading to big gains in food prices and hotel rates. The consumer price index rose 3.3% in October from a year earlier, up from 3% in September, contrary to the Bank of Japan’s forecast that price pressures would ease by the end of the year.

“Both the government and the BOJ will be concerned about higher-than-expected inflation,” Robert Carnell and Min Ju Kang of ING Economics said in a note. He said this would make the central bank likely to adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy in the new year.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 33,625.53.

Chinese shares fell after recent gains driven by expectations of more government support for debt-laden property developers. Shares of Country Garden, one of the biggest stocks, fell 7.6% after rising 16% a day earlier.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2% to 17,559.42. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3,040.97.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7% to 2,496.63, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.2% to 7,040.80.

In Bangkok, the SET fell 0.7%, while Taiwan’s Taiex fell less than 0.1%.

Investors are eager to see how U.S. retailers will perform as the holiday shopping season begins with Black Friday, given growing concerns that spending could slow amid declining savings, rising credit card debt and inflationary pressures. .

The latest quarterly results from a range of retailers from Walmart to Best Buy to Saks Fifth Avenue show that consumer appetite for spending is weakening despite low inflation and employment remaining strong.

As price pressures ease, investors have become more optimistic that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates to curb inflation and may even consider cutting rates.

Fed officials have said the outlook for the economy remains uncertain and a decision on rates will depend on upcoming reports. The Fed will get another big update next week when the government releases its October report for the key inflation measure tracked by the central bank.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 67 cents to $76.43 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international pricing benchmark, remained unchanged at $81.25 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 149.58 JPY from 149.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0906.

