Stock market today: Wall Street on edge; US steel rises after agreement with Nippon Steel

NEW YORK – Stocks rose in afternoon trading Monday, giving Wall Street the latest of the market’s seven-week winning streak.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6%. As of 3 p.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.1%, to 37,338. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

Big technology companies helped lift the market. Nvidia rose 2.9%, while Meta and Netflix each rose 3.5%. Traders also bid for shares of online retailers. Amazon.com was 3.2% higher and Etsy rose 5.1%.

Energy companies led some of the biggest gains as the price of crude jumped amid growing concerns about attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea. Oil and natural gas giant BP has joined a growing list of companies that have halted shipments in the key trade route.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.5% and Valero Energy rose 2.7%.

Fiscal yield was high. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.96% from 3.92% late Friday.

Markets in Europe remained mostly at lower levels. Markets in Asia closed with losses.

US Steel rose 26.2% after Japan agreed to be taken over by Nippon Steel. The Pittsburgh steel manufacturer played an important role in the country’s industrialization. The all-cash deal is valued at about $14.1 billion, or $14.9 billion with debt. That’s nearly double what rival Cleveland Cliffs had offered four months earlier.

Investors had several other corporate buyout updates to review. Photoshop maker Adobe rose 2.9% after announcing it was ending its planned $20 billion purchase of Figma. Door maker Masonite International fell 16.1% after PGT Innovation announced a deal worth about $13 billion.

The broader market rallied last week and capped solid gains in December after the Federal Reserve signaled that inflation has slowed enough that the central bank could cut interest rates in 2024. The Dow closed with a record last week and the S&P 500 closed at a record low. Last week it reached near its all-time high, with its longest weekly winning streak in six years.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now up more than 23% this year, while the Nasdaq is up more than 42%.

Low interest rates generally take pressure off financial markets. The Fed’s goal from 2022 is to reduce prices for investment through higher interest rates to slow the economy and bring inflation under control. Economic growth has slowed but not plunged into recession, while inflation continues to decline.

Wall Street is betting that those conditions mean the Fed raises interest rates and could start cutting them as early as 2024. Investors will get their last major inflation update of the year on Friday when the government releases its report on personal consumption expenditure. This is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and has been declining since mid-2022.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect the measure of inflation to decline to 2.8% in November from 3% in October. It was at its highest level of 7.1% in June of 2022.

Investors will also have some big earnings reports to review this week, which should give them a better sense of how companies and consumers are faring amid higher interest rates and lingering inflation. Package delivery service FedEx will report its latest financial results on Tuesday and Cheerios maker General Mills will report its results on Wednesday. Athletic footwear giant Nike will report its latest results on Thursday.

Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com