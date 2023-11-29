Stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday after a strong report on consumer confidence and boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will end its aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after hovering between small gains and losses. The benchmark index is on track to close November with its strongest monthly gain of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%.

Gains in technology stocks, retailers and other sectors helped offset declines elsewhere in the market. Microsoft rose 1.1%, Tesla rose 4.5% and Best Buy rose 2.4%. GE Healthcare Technologies was one of the biggest decliners, falling 4.2%.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 4.46 points, to 4,554.89. The Dow rose 83.51 points to close at 35,416.98 and the Nasdaq rose 40.73 points to 14,281.76.

Bond yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage rates, dropped to 4.34% from 4.39% late Monday. The yield on two-year Treasuries, which tracks expectations of Federal Reserve action, fell significantly to 4.73% from 4.89% late Monday.

US crude oil prices rose 2.1%.

Investors are keeping a close eye on several economic updates this week for more clues about how consumers feel and whether inflation rates are still coming down. They’re betting that the Fed will keep its benchmark rate steady. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, confirmed that sentiment on Tuesday.

“I am confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%,” Waller said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank.

The Fed will meet again in December to update its interest rate policy. The central bank was raising rates to push inflation down to 2% and meeting that target. Inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2% in October.

Wall Street is also increasingly betting that the Fed could start cutting interest rates from their highest levels in two decades by mid-2024.

The central bank is working to lower rates while trying to avoid a recession, providing what’s called a “soft landing” for the economy. The latest economic data raises hopes for that outcome.

Consumer confidence remains strong heading into the holiday shopping season. The Conference Board’s November consumer confidence survey released Tuesday topped analysts’ forecasts. Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of US economic activity and remains a bulwark against slow economic growth.

“Signs of a resilient consumer remain likely for a soft landing,” said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research.

On Thursday the government released its October data on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. Economists expect the measure to continue to be eased, as it has been doing since mid-2022. The loose grip of inflation and a resilient economy have raised hopes that the Fed may finally end up raising its benchmark interest rate.

This has helped fuel the rally on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 8.6% in November, on track for its biggest monthly gain of 2023. Every major index is headed for solid gains in November.

“The challenge is that bond-related stocks are quite expensive,” Clissold said. “Now, with yields decreasing, that is no longer the case.”

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber and AP Business Writer Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com