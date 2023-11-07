Stock Market Today: Wall Street is down and stable after last week’s big ups and downs. Business

New York – Stocks closed mixed as Wall Street’s recent activity calmed down a bit.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in its first trading Monday after turning from months of steep declines to its best week of the year. The Dow added 34 points and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. More stocks fell than rose. The flashpoint of the stock market’s movements in both directions has been what the bond market has been doing, and it pulled back a bit on Monday after its extreme moves.

Crude oil prices rose after major oil producing countries announced they would continue production cuts.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.66%. That’s up from 4.57% late Friday, but still below the 5% it reached last month, its highest level since 2007. Higher yields hurt the prices of stocks and other investments while the economy slows and increases pressure on the financial system.

It looks like there will be fewer major events on the calendar this upcoming week that could shake up the financial markets. It’s been a slow week for corporate profit reports, with about 50 companies in the S&P 500 set to report how much they earned over the summer. This is down from about 150 a week ago.

Constellation Energy rose 6.3% after reporting better-than-expected results in the latest quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway fell 2% after reporting its latest quarterly results over the weekend. It reported a loss, but this was mainly due to a decline in the value of some of its investments on paper. Warren Buffett’s company beat analysts’ expectations when looking at operating profit alone.

More companies than usual in the S&P 500 are beating Wall Street profit forecasts this reporting season. The index is on pace to deliver its first increase in earnings per share in a year.

“Don’t worry,” Bank of America strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in a BofA Global Research report. “Earnings were fine.”

Trading of WeWork’s stock was halted amid speculation about its financial health. This year it has fallen 98.5% to less than $1.

The events most likely to shake the market this coming week are scheduled speeches for Federal Reserve officials.

Last week, the Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady for the second consecutive time, taking it to its highest level since 2001. It has raised its federal funds rate from near zero in hopes of getting high inflation under control.

Perhaps more importantly for markets, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also indicated that the rapid rise in Treasury yields since the summer – and the turmoil it has caused in financial markets – could be “persistent” if they persist. Can act as an alternative to further increases in rates. This is because they can slow down the economy and put pressure on the economy itself.

A report from the Federal Reserve on Monday said loan officers at a large number of banks reported tightening their standards for lending money. Several banks cited a less favorable or more uncertain outlook on the economy. A slowdown in lending could put further brakes on the economy.

Powell’s comments last week raised hopes the Fed could raise interest rates. Traders also speculated that the central bank could start cutting rates in the summer. Rate cuts can act like steroids for financial markets.

Over the past few years, Wall Street has repeatedly raised hopes that interest rates might be cut, but they were disappointed when Fed officials promised to keep interest rates high for a long time to reduce inflation.

A preliminary report will be out later this week showing just how much inflation American households are preparing for. Such inflation expectations have been critical of the Fed, which fears that too high expectations could lead to a vicious cycle that would keep inflation high.

In the oil market, crude oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia reiterated their commitment to maintain oil supply cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude closed up 31 cents at $80.82. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 29 cents to $85.18 a barrel.

In stock markets overseas, indices were mostly lower in Europe after jumping across much of Asia.

South Korean shares jumped 5.7% after the government reinstated a ban preventing investors from betting on falling stock prices by borrowing shares and selling them.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.4%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.7%

AP writer Zimo Zhong contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Source: www.pressrepublican.com