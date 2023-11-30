Stocks are rising on Wall Street in afternoon trading on Wednesday after some encouraging updates from US companies including General Motors.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. As of 3:03 p.m. Eastern, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.2%, to 35,495. The Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%.

General Motors rose 9.2%. The company announced a large stock buyback, increased its dividend and told investors it would have no trouble covering the costs of its new labor contract. The stock is still down 6.2% for the year, while the S&P 500 is up more than 18%.

GM and its rivals agreed to new contracts with the United Auto Workers and Canadian Auto Workers in late October after a strike that lasted more than a month.

Ford rose 2.3% and jeep maker Stellantis rose 5.3%.

Technology companies were behind most of the gains after several strong financial updates. NetApp jumped 15.6% after it handily beat analysts’ forecasts for earnings in its latest quarter and raised its outlook for the year. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 2.8% and software maker Workday rose 13.6% after encouraging results and forecasts.

Treasury yields fell, putting further pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, dropped to 4.27% from 4.33%. The yield on 2-year Treasuries fell sharply to 4.67% from 4.75%.

Stocks rose in Europe and were mixed in Asia.

Spam maker Hormel Foods fell 4.8% after giving investors a weak profit forecast.

Las Vegas Sands fell 4.5% after the casino operator’s controlling shareholder Miriam Adelson sold about $2 billion of stock. The move comes ahead of an announcement Wednesday that Adelson’s family has agreed to buy a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, which is owned by Mark Cuban.

Wall Street also received an encouraging economic update. The government reported Wednesday that the U.S. economy grew at a brisk annual pace of 5.2% from July to September, an upgrade from its previous estimate of 4.9%.

Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group, said the revision helps give more credibility to the argument that a recession in 2023 was always unlikely. Recession fears have been diminishing throughout the year amid strong economic reports and consumer spending.

“Under the surface though, you’re starting to see some cracks in the data,” he said. “Consumer spending having a negative impact on GDP is an unusual situation.”

Consumer spending, the lifeblood of the economy, grew at a 3.6% annual rate from July to September. This is still healthy, but lower than the previous estimate of 4%.

The report follows an encouraging survey on consumer confidence released on Tuesday.

Despite inflation pressures, the broader economy remains resilient partly due to strong consumer spending. Wall Street will be watching retailers closely as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. A record 200.4 million consumers shopped online and in stores over the holiday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

Sneaker and athletic apparel retailer Foot Locker rose 16.3% after reporting strong third-quarter earnings and giving investors an encouraging update on its financial forecast. Several other big retailers also gained. Nike rose 1.9% and Lululemon Athletica rose 2.4%.

Investors will get another major economic update on Thursday when the government releases October data on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Economists expect the measure to continue to be eased, as it has been doing since mid-2022. The Federal Reserve will meet again in December to update its interest rate policy.

Wall Street expects the Fed to keep its benchmark interest rate steady and is betting it is done raising rates, which remain at their highest level in two decades. The central bank has said it will make future rate decisions based on the latest economic data, although recent statements from officials have raised hopes that the most aggressive round of rate hikes is over.

Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, signaled on Tuesday that the central bank has exhausted the possibility of raising rates and could cut rates as early as the spring. Wall Street is betting the Fed will start cutting rates by mid-2024.

AP Economics writer Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com