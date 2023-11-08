Stock Market Today: Wall Street extended its winning streak to 8 days due to fall in oil again

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks remained largely flat on Wednesday as Wall Street continued to recalibrate after recent sharp swings.

The S&P 500 rose 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,382.78, a third straight day of quiet, mixed trading. Its movements have calmed down considerably after the index posted its best week of the year last week, which came after months of painful losses.

Although the gain was modest, it was enough to extend the index’s winning streak to eight days. This is the longest such winning streak since the nine-day race 19 years ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40.33 points, or 0.1%, to 34,112.27, and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.56 points, or 0.1%, to 13,650.41.

Eli Lilly was one of the strongest forces driving the market forward. It rose 3.2% after U.S. regulators said its popular diabetes treatment, Monjaro, could be sold as a weight-loss drug and enter a market with massive potential.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines were also market leaders, each rising more than 2% as oil prices continued to fall and pressure on fuel costs eased.

Warner Bros. Discovery fell 19% after reporting a bigger loss than analysts expected in the latest quarter. It also lost more streaming subscribers than forecast.

The reporting season for summer profits is winding down, and most companies have topped Wall Street forecasts. This is usually the case, and it provides some support for the stock market. But the biggest reason for fluctuations in stock prices since the summer has been yields in the bond market.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.51% from 4.57% late Tuesday, helping calm financial markets.

A sharp rise in 10-year yields that began in the summer sent the S&P 500 down more than 10% from its peak for the year. The 10-year yield briefly rose above 5% and hit its highest level since 2007, as it held the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate above 5.25% and near its highest level since 2001. But it is.

The Fed has raised rates in hopes of slowing the economy and hurting investment prices enough to put pressure on inflation and bring it back to its 2% target.

However, investors last week took comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to signals that the central bank may raise interest rates. He said the summer surge in Treasury yields could provide an alternative to further rate hikes if they persist. This led to a sharp decline in Treasury yields, sending stocks higher.

Now, investors are trying to see what might happen next. A wide range of outcomes are still possible for the U.S. economy, with the 10-year yield potentially falling as low as 3% if it falls into a painful recession, according to Bank of America strategists led by Bruno Brezinha. Is. Also, he said the 10-year yield could rise above 5% if the economy remains resilient.

The recent sharp decline in oil prices may ease some of the pressure on inflation, helping the Fed feel more confident about keeping rates steady rather than raising them further.

The price of a barrel of US crude oil has returned to its July low, falling $2.04 to $75.33. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell $2.07 to $79.54.

Oil prices have been falling since surpassing $90 a little more than a month ago. The latest Israel-Hamas war raised concerns about potential disruptions in supplies, leaving prices volatile for some time. But concerns about demand are still high given faltering economies around the world, especially in China.

Stock indexes in Shanghai fell 0.2% and Hong Kong fell 0.6%, joining modest declines in much of the rest of Asia. Stocks were higher in Europe.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Axon Enterprise rose 6.1% after the maker of Tasers, body cameras and other devices reported stronger profit than analysts expected in the latest quarter.

Ralph Lauren rose 3.2% after reporting stronger profit than analysts forecast in the latest quarter.

eBay fell 2% after revenue forecasts for the last three months of 2023 fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Rivian Automotive slipped from an early gain to a loss of 2.4% after the electric vehicle company raised its forecast for how many vehicles it will produce this year and reported lower-than-expected profit for the latest quarter.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Stan Choe, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com