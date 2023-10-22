NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street suffered more losses Friday and capped its worst week in a month.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% for the fourth consecutive time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5%.

The stock market is struggling under the weight of the bond market, where the yield on 10-year Treasuries rose above 5% late Thursday for the first time since 2007, according to Tradeweb. Higher yields make it more expensive for everyone to borrow, and slow the economy, putting pressure on the prices of stocks and other investments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury hung in the 5% range on Friday morning, before easing to 4.91% later. It is typically holding the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate, which is already above 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001.

Yields jumped after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell a day earlier that investors indicated the central bank would not raise its key interest rate at its next meeting on Nov. 1. But financial markets are less sure about what the Fed will do after that. , and the central bank has said that its upcoming steps will depend entirely on how inflation and the job market behave.

The Fed has sharply increased its overnight interest rate in hopes of stifling high inflation, which has fallen from its peak last summer. But rising oil prices threaten to add further pressure. Crude oil prices remained volatile amid concerns of war in the Middle East.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil fell 62 cents to $88.75. It has been surging since the latest Hamas-Israel war began, after jumping from $70 to more than $93 over the summer. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 22 cents to $92.16 a barrel.

The price of gold climbed as investors moved towards investments considered safe ahead of a weekend of uncertainty over the war. It rose $13.90 to close at $1,994.40 an ounce. Last week, it rose by more than 3% over the weekend.

Investors are pulling so many dollars out of risky investments like junk bonds and global stock funds, and keeping so much cash in their own pockets, that market-sentiment readings by Bank of America are indicating “extreme recession.” . Such readings have historically been a buying signal for contrarians, with stock prices generally expected to improve over the coming three months, strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

But he also said it is not a reliable signal when very large shocks occur, such as the period around the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 or the Russia-Ukraine war early last year. It may be that a surge in oil prices above $100 or a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield above 5% could act as a similarly large shock this time.

On Wall Street, SolarEdge fell 27.3% after the solar technology company lowered its sales and profit expectations for the current quarter. The company attributed the order cancellation in Europe in part to slower-than-expected installation rates.

Other solar stocks also declined, including a 14.7% decline for Enphase Energy.

Regions Financial fell 12.4% after reporting lower-than-expected profit in the latest quarter. The focus is on the banking industry outside its largest giants. It was under heavy pressure after high interest rates helped fuel three high-profile collapses of US banks earlier this year.

Other regional banks were also weak. Comerica fell 8.5% despite reporting better-than-expected summer profits. Huntington Bancshares similarly fell 3.9% after topping earnings forecasts.

SLB, the giant oilfield services provider, fell 2.9% despite reporting stronger-than-expected profits for the summer. Its revenue fell slightly below analysts’ expectations.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Knight-Swift Transportation. The trucking company jumped 11.7% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit in the latest quarter.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 53.84 points to 4,224.16. The Dow fell 286.89 to 33,127.28 and the Nasdaq fell 202.37 to 12,983.81.

Stock markets abroad, indices across Europe and Asia fell.

AP Business writers Zimo Zhong and Matt Ott contributed.

Source: apnews.com