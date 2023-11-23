Stock market today: There was a mixed trend in stocks around the world, markets in Japan and America remained closed due to holidays.

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Thursday after modest gains on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Markets in Japan and the US are closed for holidays.

Oil prices initially fell by about $1 a barrel after OPEC postponed a meeting until next week to discuss production cuts. Oil cartels are maintaining a tight market for crude with production cuts. Those cuts are expected to be extended after oil prices surged over the summer to nearly $100 a barrel.

Germany’s DAX was up 0.1% at 15,969.49 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.1% at 7,266.18. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,080.48.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were virtually unchanged.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow rose 0.5% on Wednesday. The Nasdaq gained 0.5%. Business was slow Thursday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. American markets will open for half-day trading on Friday.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng reversed early losses, rising 1% to 17,910.84, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,061.86.

Greater China’s markets are being hit in response to Chinese regulators’ moves to prop up the troubled property market. Shares of embattled developer Country Gardens surged 16% amid reports of it joining the list of real estate companies eligible for financial assistance. Shares of Sino-Ocean Group Holding rose 27%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,029.20. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.1% to 2,514.96.

Bangkok’s SET was down 0.4% and Taiwan’s Taiex was down 0.1%. Sensex gained 0.1% in Mumbai.

Technology and communications services stocks were the bulk of Wednesday’s gains for the S&P 500. Microsoft rose 1.3% and Google parent Alphabet rose 1.1%.

Broadcom fell 0.9% after announcing it expected to close its $69 billion deal to acquire VMware on Wednesday after clearing all regulatory hurdles.

The 0.9% fall in oil prices hit energy companies. Energy giant Exxon Mobil fell 0.4% and oilfield services company Halliburton fell 0.8%.

Despite easily beating analysts’ profit and revenue forecasts, Nvidia fell 2.5%. Export restrictions to China are putting pressure on the company, although its stock has more than tripled this year amid rising demand for its chips in artificial intelligence applications.

Treasury yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.41% from 4.40% late Tuesday.

A consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan showed that confidence remains strong. Wall Street is closely watching consumer spending and confidence reports for more signs on the economy’s path forward.

Forecasts for a potential recession have been pushed forward to 2024, as well as softened. The inflation rate continues to decline, consumer spending remains solid and the economy is generally growing. This has increased expectations and speculation that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and may soon consider cutting rates.

“Turkey prices are about 5.6% lower than last year, stuffing mix costs about 3% less, pie crusts are about 5% cheaper and cranberry prices are up 18%,” Swissquote’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a comment. There are less.” “It is said that on average a Thanksgiving feast for 10 people will cost less than $62 – that’s less than $6.2 per person, which is about 4.5% less than last year.”

Fed officials have said that the outlook for the economy remains uncertain and that they will make further decisions on rates based on upcoming reports. The Fed will get another big update next week when the government releases its October report for the key inflation measure tracked by the central bank.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 49 cents to $76.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 67 cents to $77.10 a barrel on Wednesday, but fell to $73.50 during trading.

Brent crude, the international pricing benchmark, fell 60 cents to $81.36 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 149.19 JPY from 149.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0912 from $1.0889.

