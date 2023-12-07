BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Europe and Asia, dragging down Wall Street as investors turned wary of signs of slowing growth in Germany and other major economies.

US futures fell and oil prices rose.

Germany’s exports have seen a decline due to fewer new orders. On Thursday, the government reported that industrial production in October fell 0.4% from the previous month, compared with a minus 1.3% decline in September.

Such indicators have investors worried that higher interest rates designed to curb inflation may go too far, sending economies into recession.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.2% to 16,624.91 and the CAC 40 in Paris also fell 0.2% to 7,424.76. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,495.46.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.2%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% for the third consecutive time, although the index remains near its best level in 20 months. The Dow lost 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Expectations of slower growth helped pull the price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude down 4% on Wednesday, as expectations showed there is too much oil available relative to demand.

Early Thursday, U.S. crude was up 63 cents at $70.01 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 73 cents to $75.03 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to a three-month low against the Japanese yen following a meeting between Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Reports said Ueda explained current policy ahead of the central bank’s meeting last week, but the meeting revived speculation about a change in the BOJ’s ultra-loose monetary stance, which led to a sharp weakness in the yen against the dollar. have contributed.

The dollar fell to 145.13 JPY from 147.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.0780 from $1.0763.

China reported on Thursday that its exports rose 0.5% in November, the first month of year-on-year growth since April, as shipments increased ahead of the holiday season.

But imports declined: Despite reopening the country after strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year, China grappled with sluggish foreign trade this year amid a slump in global demand and a stalled recovery. Used to be.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.7% to 16,345.89, led by heavy selling of technology and property stocks.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 2,966.21.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.8% to 32,858.31. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1% to 2,491.64.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,173.30. Bangkok’s SET fell 0.7% and India’s Sensex fell 0.3%.

Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be to cut interest rates rather than raise them. The Fed’s next meeting on interest rates is next week, and the widespread expectation is that it will leave its key interest rate alone at its highest level in more than two decades.

Private employers added fewer jobs last month than economists expected, a report said Wednesday. A cooling job market may reduce upward pressure on inflation. A more comprehensive report on the job market from the US government is due on Friday.

“The market is currently in a consolidation phase as investors eagerly await the November US employment report on Friday. This report is important; If this signals slower inflation on wages and a weaker job market, it could boost expectations of a rate cut in 2024,” Anderson Alves of ActiveTrades said in a comment.

In the bond market the 10-year yield rose to 4.15% by early Thursday. It was above 5% in October, its highest level since 2007.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com