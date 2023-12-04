Stock market today: Shares in Asia mixed ahead of update on jobs, inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday as investors waited for U.S. economic data to be released later in the week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% to 33,231.27. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 7,124.70. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5% to 2,516.89. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 16,749.07, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,026.43.

Hong Kong-traded shares of China Evergrande rose 7% after a Hong Kong court postponed a hearing on a plan to restructure its giant debts until Jan. 29. The company faces possible liquidation if creditors reject its restructuring plan.

Job market data will also be included in economic updates coming this week, including the US government’s monthly employment report for November.

“Traders are preparing for several actionable US economic data to be released this week, which will be important in refining traders’ expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy. The insights gained from this data could prove vital,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.

Inflation data for several countries in Asia, including Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, is also expected this week.

Wall Street ended last week with its fifth consecutive gain, as the S&P 500 gained 0.6% to its highest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%. Gainers outnumbered decliners by nearly 6 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The idea that the US Federal Reserve is finally raising interest rates to reduce inflation has been beneficial to the market. Data shows that inflation has been decreasing since last year.

A US government report on Friday showed construction spending continued to rise in October, topping economists’ growth forecasts.

Treasury yields are falling broadly amid sentiment that the Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy is exhausted and potentially about to be reversed. On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.25% from 4.21% late Friday. It was as high as 5.00% in October.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell to 4.55% from 4.70% late Thursday. The fall in bond yields has helped ease pressure on stocks, especially technology stocks.

Investors entered December on track to end the year with solid gains. For the year, the S&P 500 is up 19.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is up 36.7%. Following the recent market rally, shares of smaller companies have also recently risen for the year. The Russell 2000 index is now up 5.8% for the year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 34 cents to $73.73 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Overall, oil prices have been declining for several months. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 44 cents to $78.44 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 146.69 JPY from 146.76 yen. The euro is down from $1.0885 to $1.0877.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com