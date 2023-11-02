Stock market today: Global shares rise on hopes of rate hike by Federal Reserve

TOKYO (AP) — Global stocks were mostly higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it didn’t need to put further brakes on Wall Street and the economy.

France’s CAC 40 rose 1.2% to 7,018.50. Germany’s DAX rose 1.1% to 15,084.21. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.0% to 7,417.45. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% to 31,949.89 in Asian trading.

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced an economic stimulus package of about $113 billion, aimed at cushioning the blow to the household budget from rising inflation and countering weakening public support for his government. The package includes tax breaks for individuals and companies and subsidies to reduce rising energy costs.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.9% to 6,899.70. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8% to 2,343.12.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 17,230.59.

But the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5% to 3,009.41 after the central bank reported a decline in property loans, the first such fall since 2005.

The S&P 500 gained 1.1% and the Dow industrials gained 0.7% on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.6%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is unsure whether its key interest rate will be set high enough to ensure that high inflation will ease to its 2% target. This kept the possibility of further increases by the Fed intact. He also said that the Fed is not considering cutting interest rates, which could act like steroids for the financial markets.

But Powell acknowledged that the recent surge in long-term Treasury yields and a decline in stock prices, helped by the recession, are serving to slow the economy and starve higher inflation of its fuel. . If they can do that consistently, he indicated they could help the Fed reduce inflation without needing to raise more rates.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.32 to $81.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $1.23 to $85.86 a barrel.

The US dollar declined to 150.39 JPY from 150.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.0609 from $1.0570.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com