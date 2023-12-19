Stock market today: Asian shares were mixed as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after a seven-week winning streak on Wall Street was snapped.

US futures were flat and oil prices were little changed.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.4% to 33,219.39 after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged, as expected. The dollar rose against the yen to 143.75 yen from 142.79.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.8% to 7,489.10, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1% to 2,568.55.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1% to 16,469.32 and the Shanghai Composite index rose less than 0.1% to 2,932.39.

Bangkok’s SET slipped 0.2%, while Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.4%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,740.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6% to 14,904.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained essentially flat at 37,306.02 after most of a 0.2% gain had faded by late afternoon.

Retailers and big technology companies were among the big gainers. The biggest gains among S&P 500 stocks were Amazon.com, up 2.7% and Etsy, up 4.7%.

Chip maker Nvidia rose 2.4%, while Meta rose 2.9% and Netflix closed 3% higher.

Energy companies also rose as the price of crude jumped more than $1 amid growing concerns about attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea. Oil and natural gas giant BP has joined a growing list of companies that have halted shipments in the key trade route.

US Steel rose 26.1% after Japan agreed to be taken over by Nippon Steel. The Pittsburgh steel manufacturer played an important role in the country’s industrialization. The all-cash deal is valued at about $14.1 billion, or $14.9 billion with debt. That’s nearly double what rival Cleveland Cliffs had offered four months earlier.

Investors had several other corporate buyout updates to review. Photoshop maker Adobe rose 2.5% after announcing it was scrapping its planned $20 billion acquisition of Figma.

The broader market bounced back last week and posted solid gains in December after inflation eased significantly after the Federal Reserve signaled the central bank could cut interest rates in 2024. The Dow closed with a record last week, while the S&P 500 ended the week with its longest weekly win in six years, while moving closer to its all-time high.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now up more than 23% this year, while the Nasdaq is up more than 42%.

Low interest rates generally take pressure off financial markets. The Fed’s goal from 2022 is to reduce prices for investment through higher interest rates to slow the economy and bring inflation under control. Economic growth has slowed but not plunged into recession, while inflation continues to decline.

Wall Street is betting that those conditions mean the Fed raises interest rates and could start cutting them as early as 2024. Investors will get their last major inflation update of the year on Friday when the government releases its report on personal consumption expenditure. This is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and has been declining since mid-2022.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect the measure of inflation to decline to 2.8% in November from 3% in October.

Investors will also have some big earnings reports to review this week, which should give them a better sense of how companies and consumers are faring amid higher interest rates and lingering inflation. Package delivery service FedEx will report its latest financial results on Tuesday and Cheerios maker General Mills will report its results on Wednesday. Athletic footwear giant Nike will report its latest results on Thursday.

Early Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.91% from 3.95% late Monday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil was down 12 cents at $72.70 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 3 cents at $77.98 a barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0941 from $1.0925 late Monday.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com