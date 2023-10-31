Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed as investors await economic data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Tuesday as investors awaited a week that could see more volatility in financial markets, including key reports on U.S. consumer confidence and the job market.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed course and rose 0.3% to 30,796.81 in afternoon trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 6,780.70. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.3% to 2,280.48. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.0% to 17,059.78, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,008.37.

Japan’s central bank changed its language on yields on Tuesday, allowing the yield on its 10-year government bonds to rise above 1%, calling it a “reference point” rather than a more strictly set limit.

“The Bank believes it is appropriate to increase flexibility in the conduct of yield curve control so that long-term interest rates can be smoothly shaped in response to future developments in the financial markets,” the Bank of Japan said in a statement.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting, the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy on hold, a departure from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world, which have been tightening their monetary policies.

This has caused the Japanese Yen to weaken dramatically. Although a weak yen is a boon for Japan’s exporters, increasing the value of its foreign earnings, a highly volatile currency is negative for the economy overall and reduces Japan’s purchasing power.

The US dollar has been trading in the upper 140 yen range for some time, recently reaching 150 yen. In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 150.16 JPY from 149.04 yen. The euro is down from $1.0619 to $1.0595.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 49.45 points, or 1.2%, at 4,166.82 on Monday. It was the first trade since the benchmark index fell more than 10% from its highest point of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 511.37, or 1.6%, to 32,928.96. The Nasdaq Composite rose 146.47, or 1.2%, to 12,789.48.

Apple will report its latest quarterly results on Thursday. Because it is the most valuable stock on Wall Street, it is also the most influential stock on the S&P 500. Already, sharp declines following profit reports from Alphabet and other Big Tech members have spooked the market this reporting season.

Big Tech outperformed the rest of the market earlier this year, helping lift the S&P 500 but also creating huge expectations for continued growth. Those expectations probably became too big.

The other big factor impacting the stock market is the sharp rise in Treasury yields since their highest point of the year on July 31. When bonds are yielding higher yields, investors have less appetite for expensive stocks and other investments. They make it more expensive to borrow for everyone from giant corporations to home buyers, putting the brakes on the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.89% from 4.84% late Friday. It rose from less than 3.50% during the spring to more than 5% earlier this month, its highest level since 2007. The 10-year Treasury yield has moved closer to the main interest rate controlled by the Fed due to a remarkably resilient economy and other factors. , which is up 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001.

The government will release data on employment costs from July to September on Tuesday. Workers are clamoring for higher pay increases, but the Fed is concerned that excessively high pay increases could fuel inflation further. Additionally, the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for October.

The latest monthly update on the number of job vacancies across the country will come on Wednesday. One way the Fed could accomplish the delicate balancing act of slowing the economy without causing a recession is if it reduces the number of job openings without necessitating a wave of layoffs.

Then on Friday will come the jobs report for October, typically one of the most anticipated pieces of economic data each month.

It will include other updates on the economy and borrowing by the US government, as well as profit reports from about 150 companies in the S&P 500, including CVS Health, Pfizer and Starbucks.

A barrel of US crude oil rose from less than $70 to more than $93 earlier this month. Oil prices have been volatile since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war. Traders are still unsure whether the fighting will spill over into the region’s politics and affect output from Iran or other big suppliers.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 42 cents to $82.73 a barrel. It fell 3.8% to $82.31 on Monday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 36 cents to $87.81 a barrel.

AP writers Stan Choe and Damien J. Trois contributed.

