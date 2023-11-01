Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street’s gains ahead of Fed’s decision on interest rates. WWTI

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

32 minutes ago

People walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street moved to regain some of the ground it gave up in another losing month. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street moved to regain some ground given up in another losing month.

Investors are awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday on interest rates and an update on the state of the US economy. The strong expectation is that the Fed will keep its overnight interest rate steady. The big question is how long it will keep the key rate high.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.4% to 31,601.65, a day after the Bank of Japan backed away from any major changes to its near-zero interest rate policy, although it adjusted its controls on government bond yields.

The dollar is trading weakly at 151.28 yen against the Japanese yen. There was a surge on Tuesday after the decision of the Japanese Central Bank.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose less than 0.1% to 17,126.70. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3,023.08.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 1% to 2,301.56 and the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 6,838.30.

European futures were higher early Wednesday. Inflation fell sharply to 2.9% in October, the lowest in more than two years, as falling fuel prices and a sharp interest rate hike by the European Central Bank weighed on European consumers. But that encouraging news was balanced by worrying official data, which showed economic output in the 20 countries that use the euro shrank 0.1% in the July-September quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,193.80 on Wall Street Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 33,052.87 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 12,851.24.

More than 80% of stocks in the S&P 500 gained. It closed with a loss of 2.2% in the month of October. This is its third consecutive monthly decline, the longest such decline since the COVID-19 pandemic plunged the global economy in early 2020.

Pinterest jumped 19% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit in the latest quarter. Arista Networks was one of the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher, climbing 14% after reporting stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street forecast.

Most big US companies have reported stronger-than-expected profits over the summer and Caterpillar has joined them. But the heavy machinery maker’s stock fell 6.7% after analysts focused on a slowdown in orders and rising inventory at dealers.

VF Corp, the maker of Vans, Timberlands and other brands, fell 14% after reporting lower-than-expected profit. It cut its dividend by 70% and withdrew its forecasts for revenue and profit this fiscal year.

Higher bond yields have a knock-on effect, as they drive down the prices of stocks and other investments, while slowing the overall economy and increasing pressure on the entire financial system. The 10-year Treasury yield, the centerpiece of the bond market, has risen from less than 3.50% during the spring to more than 5% recently, hitting its highest level since 2007.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.91% early Wednesday from 4.89% late Monday.

The Fed has already lifted its key overnight interest rate above 5.25%, its highest level since 2001. He is saying he will base upcoming steps on data about inflation and the job market, where there are concerns that growth may be too strong. Give further impetus to inflation.

There were mixed reports on the economy on Tuesday. One said growth in wages and benefits for U.S. workers over the summer slowed compared to year-ago levels, but not as much as economists had expected.

Another report said confidence among US consumers weakened last month, but not as much as economists had expected. Strong consumer spending has helped the economy avoid recession, but it could also lead to inflation. That’s why the Fed is nervous about raising wages too much, as workers struggle for higher pay amid high inflation.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 48 cents to $81.50 a barrel. It fell 29 cents to $81.02 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 65 cents to $85.67 a barrel.

The euro fell to $1.0570 from $1.0575.

