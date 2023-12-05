Stock market today: Asian shares slip ahead of key US economic reports

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks fell Tuesday, led by heavy selling in property and technology stocks.

US futures slipped and oil prices were little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.4% to 16,238.79, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.7% to 2,972.30 as concerns grew over weakness in the Chinese economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1.4% to 32,775.82. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 7,061.60. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,494.28.

A major report on Japanese inflation showed that core consumer prices in Tokyo, which exclude volatile food prices, rose 2.3% from a year earlier, slower than growth in previous months.

The S&P 500 closed 0.5% lower on Monday. The benchmark index was having its best month in more than a year, and on Friday hit its highest level since March 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%.

Treasury yields rose broadly, putting some pressure on stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.25% from 4.21% late Friday.

Technology and communications services companies were the biggest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.4%, Nvidia fell 2.7%, Meta Platform fell 1.5% and Netflix fell 2.5%.

Alaska Air Group fell 14.2% after announcing it would buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1 billion in cash and the assumption of debt. The deal will test the Biden administration as it fights consolidation in the airline sector.

Spotify rose 7.5% after announcing its third round of layoffs this year. Uber gained 2.2% after the ride-hailing service was nominated to join the S&P 500 index.

Hopes that inflation is falling enough that the Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates have driven stocks higher in recent weeks. Investors are also hoping that the economy remains strong enough to avoid a recession.

This week will bring many important updates on the economy.

The Institute of Supply Management will release its November report on the services sector on Tuesday. The sector is a major component in the US economy and accounts for the majority of the country’s jobs. The report can provide more information about consumer spending and the job market.

The government will release its October update on job vacancies on Tuesday and its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday.

The government’s monthly jobs report for November is due on Friday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs last month. They estimate the unemployment rate will remain stable at 3.9%.

The labor market in the US remains strong, even as the Fed has sharply raised interest rates to fight inflation by slowing the entire economy. Inflation has been falling since mid-2022. The central bank stopped raising rates after the most recent increase in late July.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to $73.11 a barrel. It declined 1.4% on Monday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 4 cents to $78.07 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 146.85 JPY from 147.19 yen. The euro rose to $1.0844 from $1.0838.

