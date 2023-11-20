Stock Market Today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street’s third straight winning week

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares rose Monday after Wall Street capped a third consecutive winning week with modest gains.

US futures were lower while oil prices rose as investors waited for OPEC Plus meetings.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index hit a 33-year high, breaking its September peak and then fell 0.5% to 33,414.87.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.5% to 17,717.60 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5% to 3,070.22. China announced on Monday it would keep its benchmark lending rates unchanged due to a weaker yuan and the need to assess the impact of recent stimulus measures on the economy.

In South Korea, the Kospi was up 1.1% at 2,496.90. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 7,056.30. Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.1%. The SET slipped 0.1% in Bangkok as the state planning agency announced on Monday that Thailand’s economy grew slower than expected in the last quarter due to weakness in exports and agriculture, despite strong consumer spending and an improvement in tourism.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,514.02 and is near its highest in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% to 34,947.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1% to 14,125.48.

Several retailers posted strong profits after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. Gap rose 30.6% after it reported a much bigger profit than Wall Street had forecast, doubling its stock’s gain so far for the year. Ross Stores climbed 7.2% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit and revenue.

The loser was BJ’s Wholesale Club, which fell 4.8% despite delivering better-than-expected results. Analysts point to an underlying sales figure that strips out the gains from store openings, which fell short of expectations.

Retailers are closing out the season reporting better-than-expected earnings for the summer. Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to post their first overall growth in a year, according to FactSet.

More important is the hope that inflation has slowed enough that the Federal Reserve can finally stop a market-crippling increase in interest rates.

The Fed has already raised its key interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in an attempt to slow the economy and crackdown on financial markets to keep inflation under control without causing a painful recession. .

Now traders are trying to place bets on when the Fed might actually start cutting interest rates, something that could control prices for investments and provide oxygen for the financial system. The Fed has said it plans to keep rates high for some time to ensure the fight against inflation can definitely be won, but traders are thinking a cut could come as early as summer 2024. Can start.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.45% from 4.44% late Friday. Just a few weeks ago, it was above 5%, its highest level since 2007 and undercutting prices for stocks and other investments.

Too much of a decline in Treasury yields and too big a rise in stock prices could work against Wall Street. Chair Jerome Powell said after the Fed’s last meeting on interest rates that there would be no further interest rate hikes if the surge in Treasury yields over the summer and the decline in stock prices remains “persistent.” This is because such pressures could in themselves act as an alternative to more rate hikes.

One source of potential concern about inflation has been waning in recent weeks. Oil prices have fallen amid concerns about an imbalance between too much crude supply and too little demand.

A barrel of U.S. crude for December delivery rose 54 cents to $76.58. It closed $2.99 ​​higher at $75.89 late Friday, recouping some of its sharp losses earlier in the week. But it is still well below levels above $93 at the end of September.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 56 cents to $81.17 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 148.96 JPY from 149.58 yen. Last week it was trading near 152 yen against the dollar, but analysts say dollar selling is increasing on expectations of lower US interest rates, pushing the yen higher.

The euro rose from $1.0912 to $1.0923.

