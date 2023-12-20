Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street hits higher amid rate cut hopes

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after Wall Street edged higher amid hopes that Japan’s move to ease interest rates for investors could trigger similar trends in the rest of the world.

US futures rose while oil prices remained almost unchanged after two days of gains.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.4% to 33,675.94, building on gains from Tuesday, despite Japan suffering a slight decline in its export performance for the first time in three months in November, the world’s third-largest economy. There is a worrying recession.

Exports to China, Japan’s biggest single market, fell 2.2%, while shipments to the US rose 5.3% from a year earlier. Total imports fell nearly 12%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.7% to 16,613.79, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.8% to 2,909.26 after China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged in a monthly setting on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.7% to 7,537.90, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8% to 2,613.44. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.5%, and India’s Sensex rose 0.3%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,768.37, just 0.6% shy of its record set nearly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 37,557.92, setting a record for the fifth consecutive day, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.7% to 15,003.22.

Enphase Energy jumped 9.1%, the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, after the maker of microinverters for the solar industry told employees it would cut 10% of its global workforce and make other streamlining changes. Shares of oil and gas companies also lifted the market after some sharp falls in crude oil prices in recent months.

The S&P 500 has risen more than 15% since late October on hopes that a similar, easier approach to interest rates could soon hit Wall Street.

With inflation down from its peak two summers ago and the economy still growing, expectations are growing for the Federal Reserve to move away from its campaign to dramatically raise interest rates in 2024.

The hope is that the Fed can overcome what was previously seen as an almost impossible tightrope by first getting inflation under control through higher interest rates and then cutting rates before the economy is pushed into recession. .

A report on Tuesday showed that the housing industry appears to be in stronger shape than expected. Homebuilders built more homes in November than expected, nearly 200,000 more at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Critics of Wall Street’s recent big moves also say the rally seems overblown.

Some Fed officials appear to be more cautious about the possibility of a rate cut following Powell’s comments last week. For example, on Friday, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it was “too early to even think” about whether rates would be cut in March.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.92% from 3.94% late Monday. It was above 5% in October, its highest level since 2007 and putting heavy downward pressure on the stock market.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, shares of Tylenol maker Kenview rose 2.2% after a favorable ruling in federal court. The company wanted to throw out the opinion of experts against it in a multijurisdiction over whether in utero exposure to acetaminophen, a painkiller used in Tylenol, could cause autism or attention deficit disorder.

Judge Dennis Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York agreed with Kenview, ruling Monday that the testimony was inadmissible.

In other deals, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 15 cents to $74.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 6 cents to $79.29 a barrel.

The US dollar declined to 143.72 JPY from 143.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0958 from $1.0980.

