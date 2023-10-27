Stock Market Today: Asian shares rise after latest fall on Wall Street. Oil prices increase by 1 dollar

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday after the latest decline on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell to its lowest in five months.

US futures rose and oil prices rose more than $1 after the Israeli military said its troops and tanks had briefly entered northern Gaza.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1% to 30,948.49, as an unexpectedly high reading for consumer inflation in Tokyo raised hopes the central bank might finally end its long-standing near-zero interest rate policy.

Tokyo Core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 2.7% in October, the statistics bureau reported Friday. As a leading indicator of nationwide trends, it suggests a broad trend of rising prices.

Chinese stocks also halted their recent decline as profits at China’s industrial companies rose nearly 12% in September for the second month in a row, after the government reported policy measures to help stabilize the slowing economy.

Industrial profits rose 17.2% in August in the first expansion in more than a year.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 2.1% to 17,403.03, capping a winning week in the market, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,019.72.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.2% to 2,302.81. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at 6,826.90. Taiwan’s TAIEX was 0.4% higher and Bangkok’s SET was almost flat.

Wall Street retreated on Thursday, falling nearly 10% from its high for the year after big-name companies warned that the uncertain global economy could hurt their profits.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 4,137.23, its ninth decline in 11 days. Another heavy decline for Big Tech dragged the Nasdaq Composite down 1.8% to 12.595.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 32,784.30.

The meta platform was one of the market’s heaviest weights, falling 3.7%, even though the parent company of Facebook and Instagram reported summer profit and revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Investors may have been spooked by the company’s warning that there has been some initial softness in advertising due to the latest Israel-Hamas war, and analysts said the company has given a wider range than in the past for its upcoming revenue forecast.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.85% from 4.96% late Wednesday on reports that the US economy continues to grow despite very high interest rates that have already hit the stock market.

Preliminary estimates show that the US economy grew by 4.9% during the summer. This was much more than economists had expected. A separate report indicated that the US job market remains remarkably solid, with relatively few layoffs nationwide.

Thursday’s reports showed that the US economy is clearly not in recession. But investors are more concerned about what might happen rather than what has passed, and they worry that a solid economy could push prices higher. This could prompt the Fed to keep rates higher for a longer period of time to curb inflation.

Higher interest rates could ultimately mean weakness for the economy and corporate profits. And higher bond yields make investors less willing to pay higher prices for stocks and other investments.

Treasury yields edged higher as they inched closer to the main interest rate controlled by the Federal Reserve, which is at its highest level since 2001.

In the near term, traders are highly hopeful that the Federal Reserve will keep rates steady at its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting in a row where the Fed has not raised its key interest rate, which it has pulled up from near zero to 5.25% early last year.

Even better-than-expected profits from big US companies haven’t been enough to halt Wall Street’s recent slide.

Most companies in the S&P 500 have topped analysts’ profit expectations for the summer, and are expected to post their first overall growth in a year. But prices of many big-name companies fell on Thursday after disappointing results or predictions of upcoming trends.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude rose $1.34 to $84.55 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It dropped to $2.18 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.26 to $88.31 a barrel. It fell by $2.07 on Thursday.

The dollar fell to 150.24 JPY from 150.39 yen. The euro fell to $1.0559 from $1.0565.

