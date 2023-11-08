Stock market today: Asian shares mostly slipped before China-US meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell in mostly dull trading Wednesday as attention focused on the prospects for improved China-U.S. ties ahead of meetings next week on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim summit.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum meetings in San Francisco provide an opportunity for the top leaders of the US and China to mend troubled trade and political ties.

President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet then, and White House officials are expected to make some minor announcements as part of the tete-a-tete, but the fundamental differences in the relationship will remain unchanged.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco on Thursday and Friday, before the finance ministers of APEC member countries officially launch the summit on Saturday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 17,585.60 on Wednesday, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,049.92. The disappointment of worse-than-expected export data has wiped out any positive momentum from an upgrade to China’s growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund. It raised its GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 5.4% from 5%, but predicted growth would slow next year.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 32,166.48. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,421.62.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 6,995.40.

Moody’s Investors Service affirmed the Government of Japan’s A1 long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer and local currency senior unsecured ratings. The outlook was kept stable.

“Today’s rating action reflects Moody’s expectation that Japan’s ability to shoulder its very large debt burden remains intact, based on the maintenance of its formidable credit strength, including strong domestic liquidity driven by continued growth of private sector savings. Is,” it said.

According to Moody’s, the main concerns for Japan were its “structural weaknesses”, such as its aging population.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,378.38 on Wall Street on Tuesday, as gains in some Big Tech stocks helped offset losses for most of the index’s stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 34,152.60 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9% to 13,639.86.

TripAdvisor jumped 11% after reporting better-than-expected results for the summer, while Emerson Electric fell 7.4% after falling short of expectations.

Most big companies have topped estimates so far this earnings reporting season, but another factor has been far more influential in driving the stock market’s big swings since the summer: the bond market.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.59% early Wednesday, falling from 4.66% late Monday to 4.56% on Tuesday.

Earlier in the summer, a sharp rise in Treasury yields spooked the stock market. Yields were rising to match the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate, which is above 5.25% and at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of getting high inflation under control. Higher rates and yields hurt stock prices, slow the economy and add pressure to the entire financial system.

But yields fell sharply last week after investors took a hint from the Federal Reserve that it might finally do so by raising interest rates. More speeches from Fed officials this week could prove to be the biggest driver of financial markets.

WeWork shares were no longer trading after the office-sharing company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It’s a stunning decline for a company that promised to change the way people go to work around the world. After previously being valued at $47 billion, its stock has fallen 98.5% this year.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 5 cents to $77.32 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $3.45 to $77.37 on Tuesday, returning to levels where it was in July, before the latest Israel-Hamas war raised concerns about potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 11 cents to $81.72 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 150.69 JPY from 150.37 yen. The euro is down from $1.0702 to $1.0689.

