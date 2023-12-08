Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher ahead of key US jobs report

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday ahead of a U.S. government jobs report, with Wall Street snapping its first three-day losing streak since Halloween on Thursday.

US futures were lower and oil prices rose more than $1.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 1.8% to 32,254.82 as investors speculated the Bank of Japan may end its negative interest rate policy.

Ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament the central bank faces an “even more challenging” situation at the end of the year and early 2024. On Friday, the US dollar fell to 143.79 JPY from 144.12. Yen. By mid-November it was trading above ¥150.

Updated data released Friday showed Japan’s economy shrank 2.9% year-on-year in the July-September quarter, worse than previously estimated.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.3% at 16,394.90 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4% at 2,977.83. The Kospi in Seoul rose 1% to 2,519.07. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7190.70. India’s Sensex rose 0.4% and Bangkok’s SET rose 0.2%.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 4,585.59 on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 36,117.38 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% to 14,339.99.

Big tech stocks helped lift the market, led by a 5.3% jump for Google’s parent company, Alphabet. They are Wall Street’s most influential stocks because of their sheer size, and they have suffered steep declines so far this year.

Cerevel Therapeutics also jumped 11.4% after AbbVie announced an $8.7 billion deal to buy the company and its pipeline of candidates for schizophrenia, Parkinson’s and other diseases. AbbVie added 1.1%.

Wall Street has surged toward its best level since March 2022 largely on expectations that the Federal Reserve will eventually raise interest rates, aimed at getting high inflation under control. Investors are keenly watching Friday’s US jobs report.

The Federal Reserve wants to see the job market slow down by a reasonable amount. Too much weakness would mean layoffs and a possible recession, but too much strength could put upward pressure on inflation.

Slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, a report Thursday said, though the number is not alarmingly high and met economists’ expectations.

The expectation of easy rates helps all types of investments, especially those that are seen as the most expensive or promising large growth in the future. This has helped Big Tech stocks make huge gains this year.

Alphabet’s jump on Thursday took its gain for the year so far to more than 55%. On Wednesday, it announced the launch of its Gemini artificial intelligence model. Alphabet was the single strongest force pushing the S&P 500 higher, but Apple, Amazon and Nvidia all also rose at least 1%.

Another winner was JetBlue Airways, which climbed 15.2% after it said it might report better results in the final three months of the year than previously expected. It also slightly lowered the top end of its forecast for fuel costs through the end of 2023.

C3.ai fell 10.8% after it reported weaker-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter, tracking losses on Wall Street.

Crude oil prices have been falling recently amid concerns that global demand is less than available supply. But on Friday he reversed his decline. The price of a barrel of benchmark US crude oil rose $1.00 to $70.34. It closed down 4 cents at $69.34 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $1.15 to $75.20 a barrel.

The euro slipped to $1.0787 from $1.0793.

,

AP Business Writer Stan Cho contributed.

Source