BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in Asia after a powerful rally on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high as the Federal Reserve signaled it was likely to cut interest rates next year.

However, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell as the yen rose against the US dollar on concerns that a weak dollar could hurt the profits of Japanese exporters when they are repatriated to Japan.

The Nikkei fell 1% to 32,594.89, while the dollar slipped nearly 145 yen to 141.42 yen, its lowest in four months. The value of the dollar reflects expectations about interest rates, which affect returns on certain types of investments.

Toyota Motor Corp shares fell 4.2% and Sony Corp shares fell 2.3%. Honda Motor Co. declined 5.2%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 1.1% at 16,408.26 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 2,977.56.

A World Bank report estimates the Chinese economy will register 5.2% annual growth this year but will slow sharply to 4.5% in 2024. The report said that the world’s second largest economy is recovering from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still “delicate.”

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.6% to 7,373.70 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 1.1% to 2,536.94. India’s Sensex was up 1.1% and the SET in Bangkok also rose 1.1%.

The Dow jumped 512 points, or 1.4%, on Wednesday to 37,090.24. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to close at 4,707.09, within reach of its own record. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 1.4% to 14,733.96.

Wall Street loves low rates because they ease pressure on the economy and lower prices for all types of investments. The market has been rising since October as investors expect a cut to be made.

Why it matters to investors: The Dow’s rise is a sign that some established, well-known companies like JPMorgan and new economy companies like Microsoft and Apple are having very good years.

The Dow’s rise is a sign that some established, well-known companies like JPMorgan and new economy companies like Microsoft and Apple are having very good years. Does it matter to non-investors? The underlying reasons for the stock market rise should matter to all consumers: inflation is declining, and it appears that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and may begin cutting them sometime next year.

The underlying reasons for the stock market rise should matter to all consumers: inflation is declining, and it appears that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and may begin cutting them sometime next year. What will happen next? Some analysts are expecting more gains in shares this month and into 2024. Others say the lingering effects of the Fed’s rate cuts could push the economy into recession sometime next year.

The rate cut particularly helps investments that are expensive, low quality or that force investors to wait a long time for big growth. Some of the big gainers Wednesday were Bitcoin, which rose nearly 4%, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller U.S. stocks, which jumped 3.5%.

Apple was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 higher, rising 1.7% to close in on its own record. These and other Big Tech stocks have been one of the biggest reasons for the S&P 500’s 22.6% rally this year.

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady at a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. This is up from almost zero at the beginning of last year. It has managed to bring inflation down from a peak of 9% while the economy remains solid.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said its key interest rate is likely already at or near its peak. However, he acknowledged that inflation was still very high. Powell said Fed officials do not want to wait too long before cutting the federal funds rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.

“Before cutting rates we are aware of the risk that we could hang on for too long,” he said. “We know it’s a risk, and we’re very focused on not making that mistake.”

The government reported on Wednesday that prices at the wholesale level in November were just 0.9% higher than a year earlier. This was softer than economists had expected.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell from 4.21% late Tuesday to 3.98% early Thursday. It was above 5% in October, its highest level since 2007. The two-year yield, which runs higher than the Fed’s expectations, fell to 4.43% from 4.73%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 14 cents to $69.61 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 86 cents to $69.47 on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 25 cents at $74.51 a barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0904 from $1.0876.

AP Business Writer Stan Cho contributed.

